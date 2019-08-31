MANKATO — A year after a $4 million eastward extension of Adams Street opened to traffic, the city of Mankato is looking to extend the street even further to make room for a large truck stop and another trucking-related business.
The first extension of Adams — by two-thirds of a mile from its previous terminus just east of the Hilltop Hy-Vee to Blue Earth County Road 12 — created a T-intersection with the county road. The proposed extension would carry the road past County Road 12, creating a four-legged intersection and possibly bringing a roundabout to the location.
“There is a possibility of a truck stop and another business going in there,” City Manager Pat Hentges said of the land east of County Road 12. “The truck stop would like a roundabout but wouldn’t necessarily like to pay for it.”
The current intersection has been problematic because it prohibits traffic on eastbound Adams from turning left toward Highway 14. Many drivers have defied the prohibition, going so far as to crush yellow pylons added recently to discourage illegal left turns.
Hentges said he would have preferred a roundabout from the beginning, but county officials pointed out that traffic levels fell far short of what would warrant the extra expense of a traffic circle.
If the extension moves forward, an interchange study would be conducted and the county position on a roundabout could change. Or the study could point instead to a J-turn intersection or another solution.
“The county has to be part of the discussion and has the ultimate say,” Hentges said.
The fate of the extension may lie with a grant application the city is making to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. As much as $672,000 is being requested through the Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure program, which has $1.1 million available this year for projects statewide that are deemed to be crucial to economic growth and job creation.
The city is pledging $168,000 in matching funds for the Adams Street extension. The local money would be generated by special assessments and new property taxes paid by the truck stop developers — Turner Properties ROC and Trifecta Group.
The proposed truck stop would be just across Highway 14 from the Walmart distribution center, which generates massive amounts of semi traffic.
Hentges said the project fits DEED’s criteria well — both because it would directly add businesses and jobs but also because it would alleviate a shortage of truck parking in the area.
Truck stops give drivers a place to take mandated rest periods and perform basic maintenance on their vehicles. A shortage of stalls in existing truck stops has prompted some drivers to seek out informal places to park, including the parking lot of the shuttered Gander Mountain store in Mankato.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently completed a study of District 7, which covers south-central and part of southwestern Minnesota, and found insufficient truck parking, according to Hentges. Local businesses highlighted the shortage, too.
“These truck stops are kind of critical to the freight industry,” he said.
And the grant might be critical to the truck stop development coming to fruition. Without it, assessments on the developer would be substantially higher.
“They’re going to have to pay more for the road, which may not make the project feasible from their standpoint,” said Hentges, who is hopeful that Adams Street will receive at least part of what was requested when grants are announced, probably in December.
“I’m optimistic,” he said, pointing to the truck-parking shortage. “... MnDOT has already said the Mankato-area has to come up with more solutions.”
