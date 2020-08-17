MANKATO — The cost and other impacts of President Donald Trump's visit are nominal for the city of Mankato, the city manager says.
City public safety and airport staff provided security and other assistance for the president's campaign stop at the Mankato Regional Airport. Area sheriff departments also provided security, primarily surrounding the airport.
“It couldn't have gone much better," said Blue Earth County Sheriff Brad Peterson.
Peterson and Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said Trump's Monday visit posed less of a challenge than the last presidential visitor — President George W. Bush in 2004. Bush made multiple stops that included a public rally. Trump's invite-only event was confined to the airport.
“There are a lot less moving parts,” Hentges said Monday morning. “Outside of the airport, we'll see very little impact in terms of our municipal services.”
The Secret Service came to Mankato in the days leading up to Trump's visit to assess the airport and the surrounding area and asked local law enforcement agents to help fill security needs, Peterson said.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety took the lead within the airport grounds. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Nicollet and Le Sueur sheriff offices, was in charge of the perimeter.
There were a few minor confrontations between Trump supporters and protesters who gathered around the airport, Peterson said. No arrests were made but one person is being referred for possible charges for attempting to spit on someone with an opposing view but instead spitting on a deputy.
Otherwise, Peterson said everything went “pretty smoothly.”
A few gravel roads surrounding the airport were closed off to keep any potential trespassers out of the cornfields near the airport. But main roads remained open to traffic.
The airport was closed to most visitors Monday. But it remained open in the lead up to the president's visit, even as military planes arrived. Air Force One did not make an appearance. Mankato's airport is not equipped for an plane that large, so Trump had to transfer to a smaller aircraft at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
The only notable cost for the city of Mankato will be some staff overtime, Hentges said. Along with police officers, city airport staff also put in some extra hours alongside North Star Aviation staff to ready for and assist extra visitors.
Hentges said he will tally the total cost in coming days and then decide whether the city should seek reimbursement from the Trump campaign. It's unclear whether the city would be eligible, Hentges said.
The city can bill campaigns for items such as renting out the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center. But reimbursement for staff assistance is more of a gray area, the city manager said, especially for policing. The city routinely provides public safety support for visiting dignitaries, Hentges said.
Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad told MPR News the city should request payment because it was a campaign event.
“I don't believe that we should be paying because it's not an official visit,” she said.
Peterson, who called in deputies on their day off to help protect Trump and the public, isn't optimistic about the prospect for compensation. He said none was provided for Bush's visit.
