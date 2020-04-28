MANKATO — Plans for new city-financed sports and recreation amenities are on hold, probably until at least 2021, but one Mankato institution is still hoping to build a large indoor athletics space.
Bethany Lutheran College is looking to sell up to $5.5 million in bonds for a 95,000-square-foot Student Activity and Wellness Center or possibly other campus improvements. Bethany officials received city planning and zoning approval in 2018 for an $18 million initiative to add a 27,000-square-foot recreation center for students and a 66,000-square-foot field house along Division Street. Construction was contingent on fundraising success, and the college’s backup plan was for an inflatable sports dome that would have reduced the estimated cost to $12 million.
The Mankato City Council Monday night set a public hearing for May 26 to provide “host approval” for $5.5 million in municipal conduit bonds for Bethany. Conduit bonds allow a nonprofit institution to sell municipal bonds, which have tax advantages for the bond purchasers. The city has no legal obligation to pay back the bonds if the conduit borrower fails to make payments.
“The bonding request from Bethany is really designed to take advantage of current low interest rates,” said Lance Schwartz, director of institutional communication for the four-year liberal arts college. “The financing could ultimately be used to support the potential construction of the proposed student activity center, and we certainly hope that this comes to fruition sooner than later. That said, the funds provided by the bonding proposal should not be interpreted as construction is imminent.”
Construction of municipal athletics facilities was imminent until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, with the council scheduled to review roughly $30 million in proposals this spring and pick some immediate projects while leaving others for possible future funding. The list included an expanded youth softball complex, another sheet of indoor hockey ice, upgrades to the Tourtellotte Park swimming pool, a potential east-side YMCA and several others.
Those projects were to be funded with proceeds from the half-percent local sales tax.
The pandemic, which has closed everything from retail stores to restaurants, is expected to shrink sales tax revenue substantially this year even as traditional recipients of the tax — such as the airport and the civic center — are seeing other sources of income disappear. At the council’s previous meeting, City Manager Pat Hentges said discussions on moving forward on any new sports and recreation projects will probably have to be pushed off until next year.
“The revenues, very frankly, are just not there,” Hentges said.
The uncertainty caused by the pandemic is an issue for private colleges, as well, Schwartz said. Even traditional fundraising efforts are undermined by social distancing requirements.
“We still need to raise considerable funds for the project,” he said. “The timetable for the building has not been finalized, and the ongoing pandemic has very much limited the college’s ability to both present and finalize gifts supporting the project. We’re doing as much as we can to move the activity center project forward in a timely fashion in spite of the current inability to meet with donors face-to-face.”
Even if fundraising proves to be difficult for the foreseeable future, Bethany could still make use of the conduit bonds. The city recently sold bonds that carry an interest rate of 1.17, which Hentges said was historically low. Because the conduit bonds aren’t backed by the city, Bethany won’t see such a minuscule rate but could end up with low-cost revenue that could be used for a variety of campus improvements.
“(The funds) might ultimately be used for other campus projects such as the remodeling of other student activity spaces including Memorial Library, Luther Hall, the Sports and Fitness Center, and the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, or yet-to-be determined capital improvement and development projects designed to attract and retain students and employees,” Schwartz said.
