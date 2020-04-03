The Free Press
MANKATO — City and state officials want to hear from area residents — about their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic but also about construction options at a time when traditional road-project open houses can’t be held.
For Mankatoans who want to share their priorities related to the coronavirus, the city is conducting a survey on its “Sound Off Mankato” website at soundoffmankato.mankatomn.gov. Results will help city leaders make decisions about city services and potential partnerships with other organizations to meet community needs.
For people looking to think about anything but COVID-19, the city is also seeking opinions on “Sound Off” on potential changes to Riverfront Drive through Old Town. The webpage includes a video and other information about the various alternatives.
And the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which will be finalizing designs later this year for intersection improvements on Highway 169 in St. Peter, wants to hear from people who regularly use the highway. A traditional open house on the design options, which include roundabouts, has been canceled because of the epidemic. But the public is invited to participate in an online meeting 5 p.m. April 9 at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/317118797. Attendees can join the meeting by clicking on the link at the scheduled time and will be able to type in questions after hearing a presentation on the options.
