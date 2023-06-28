MANKATO — Registrations are being accepted from neighborhood representatives who like to connect with city staff during Mankato’s annual community event Aug. 1.
Night to Unite is designed to build community by creating an opportunity to get to know neighbors. The event also is an opportunity for participants to receive information about the city's crime and drug prevention efforts.
Registrations are due by July 25. To register online, go to: mankatomn.gov.
For more information, call 387‐8600.
