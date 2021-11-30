The North Mankato Civic and Commerce Association has ended its decades-long involvement in organizing the annual Fun Days celebration.
Lynette Peterson, who has co-chaired the Fun Days planning for more than 20 years, said the association's board of directors voted Monday to end their ties after "the city of North Mankato declared it was taking over all aspects of Fun Days."
The change comes after the death of Denny Kemp in late September, following an illness. Kemp, a member of the Civic and Commerce Association, for decades headed up the planning and organization of Fun Days, including the parade.
A statement sent by the city Tuesday said they understand the association's decision "and are grateful for their continued involvement in the community.
"Undoubtedly, the city lost a huge champion for the event following the death of Dennis Kemp who coordinated Fun Days for at least 30 years. His contributions to Fun Days cannot be filled by one group or individual."
The statement said the city's responsibility is to ensure Fun Days "remains relevant, exciting, and celebratory as it commemorates a major victory of the community in combatting the Flood of 1965."
The city said planning for next year's event, scheduled for July 6-10, will be coordinated by the city, the North Mankato Volunteer Fire Department, the Family Fun Shows, historic vendors, and members of the public who have expressed interest in helping with the planning.
"We have the right people in place to continue the planning and the tradition of this annual event and are looking forward to 2022 Fun Days," the statement said.
Peterson said the association received an Aug. 12 letter on behalf of the city from Randy Zellmer, a local attorney, regarding the future planning for Fun Days. On Nov. 19 members of the association met with Zellmer.
"We went into that meeting thinking they were going to talk about future planning, but our committee that went in there was basically told the city was taking over Fun Days and the organization could still be involved organizing the parade," Peterson said.
"We just decided that with the years of our association's hard work, sweat equity, experience and building relationships, we just thought it was in our best interest to step away. It was a very hard decision. We were very sad as we all want the best for our city and we've worked so many years on this. We were shocked and surprised," Peterson said.
City sought information
The Aug. 12 letter to the association from Zellmer said the city was aware of "possible transitions in your organization that may take place within the next twelve months ... I have been asked to contact you to arrange a meeting to ensure a smooth transition that continues the partnership the city and the Civic and Commerce Association have enjoyed for several decades."
The city asked to be "updated on the legal status of the organization, any tax filings, certificate of liability insurance, an annual budget, and a copy of the organization’s documents."
The letter noted that the city does not receive regular notices of the Civic and Commerce Association’s meetings and does not have any representation on the board of directors.
"The city believes to ensure a smooth transition at least two representatives of the city should begin attending meetings of the board and any officer meetings or have two representatives named to the board of directors.
"Our understanding is this has been a past practice of the organization. It is also our intent to resolve any potential issues between board members and the city for a smooth transition in 2022."
The letter noted the city is responsible for issuing the parade permit, the park permit, and its employees spend a considerable number of hours during the two weeks prior to the event prepping the park, coordinating road closures for the parade, and providing security for the beer garden.
"Continued coordination in hosting the event with Civic and Commerce requires successful transition planning for the 2022 Fun Days event."
Association's future
Peterson said the association, which has about 125 members including business owners and residents, gained its main source of revenue from Fun Days. "As a not-for-profit organization, it is not financially feasible to participate in the parade or other planning."
Peterson said the association has donated to dozens of organizations in North Mankato and Mankato since it was formed as a nonprofit in 1948, including raising more than $30,000 in 2013 to purchase the “Circle of Friends” sculpture that was placed in front of the North Mankato Taylor Library.
They've also donated or provided sponsorships to numerous groups, including the Mankato Symphony Orchestra, Caswell playground equipment, Belgrade Avenue holiday decorations, the Lancers, ECHO Food Shelf, and the police and fire departments.
"There may be a lot of organizations affected by this," Peterson said of the association's departure from Fun Days.
Fun Days began in 1965 to thank members of the community who helped save North Mankato from severe flooding.
Peterson said the association will look for other ways to continue to help in the community.
