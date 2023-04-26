By Mark Fischenich
MANKATO — The words are still attached to the property records of many Mankato homes — “No persons of any race other than the white race shall use or occupy any building or lot... .”
While not legally enforceable, the deeds in other subdivisions in the city bar sales to “anyone except a member of the Caucasian Race.”
One common covenant states: “No part of said premises shall ever be used or occupied by or sold, conveyed, leased, rented or given to Negroes, or Mongolians or Hebrews ... .”
The existence of racial covenants in the city has been thoroughly documented by students at Minnesota State University and East High School through a 4-year-old research project, and now the city of Mankato is looking to help property owners officially repudiate the history of bigotry.
City Manager Susan Arntz said she felt compelled to act after attending a public forum on the findings of the Mapping Mankato project, which was coordinated by history instructor Angela Jill Cooley in coordination with the Twin Cities-based Mapping Prejudice Project and the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
“If we want to continue to keep our words attached to our actions, I think this is a piece that helps us do some of that,” Arntz told the City Council in a work session Monday night.
Arntz was referring to a resolution to be passed by the council condemning the racial covenants, authorizing staff to educate residents about historic discriminatory practices, joining the Just Deeds coalition of 17 Minnesota cities and setting up a program to help people remove the pro-segregation language from their individual property records.
Cooley attended the council meeting with two of the nearly 200 students who assisted the Mapping Mankato project, scouring property records for virtually every parcel in the city.
“We’ve also had dozens of faculty and staff and community members ...,” Cooley said. “So it really is a campus-community collaboration.”
Senior history major Jackson Gruse reviewed some of the language inserted into property and subdivision documents in seven Mankato subdivisions in the first half of the 20th century. Gruse said the project also found a racial covenant in burial plots of Grandview Memorial Park, now known as Woodland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, in west Mankato. The plots were to be the eternal resting place only for “deceased persons of the Caucasian race.”
Sophomore geography student Nicholas Hoerle told the council that work continues to create an interactive map of the individual properties with deeds or subdivision rules forbidding non-white people from residing there. (In one case, the Sumner Hills neighborhood, the discrimination was a bit more complex: Non-white people could not own a home in Sumner Hills, but they were allowed to reside in the subdivision if they were servants.)
When the map is completed, Mankato homeowners will be able to see if their property has a racial covenant. The proposed city program aims to offer instructions on how to discharge the racist language from the records and will potentially connect homeowners to attorneys willing to assist at no charge.
At least two attorneys specializing in property titles have expressed interest in helping people pro bono, as has City Attorney Pam Whitmore, Arntz said. City staff will also be investigating whether any city-owned property has racial covenants attached, something Community Development Director Paul Vogel said was possible for small parcels donated to provide connections from the Oak Knoll neighborhood to Rasmussen Woods nature park.
The removal of the language from property records won’t have any legal impact. The racial covenants were made unenforceable by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling 75 years ago, the state of Minnesota prohibited them 70 years ago, and they were banned nationwide 55 years ago. But Gruse made the case that segregation had a lasting effect, including in how neighborhoods were shaped and in how generational wealth was impacted.
And Hoerle encouraged the council to pass the lengthy resolution, even if it is primarily symbolic.
“The resolution is important to signal to the people of Mankato that the city takes this work seriously,” he said.
Council members, including Mayor Najwa Massad, indicated support, and a formal vote on the resolution is expected in May.
“It’s really an eye-opener for us,” Massad said.
