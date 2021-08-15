MANKATO — Rapid growth on the rural edges of Mankato is forcing expensive improvements — typically roundabouts — at the intersection of city streets and Blue Earth County roads.
First it was Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive, where a jointly funded $1.74 million roundabout, completed two years ago, was moved up on the construction schedule following a spate of crashes driven by retail development in the area.
Then it was a $1.6 million roundabout at County Road 12 and Adams Street, now under construction, that needed to be hurried along because of looming increases in truck traffic heading to a new truck stop and planned truck dealership on each side of the intersection.
Now there’s another roundabout on the eastern horizon.
City Manager Susan Arntz gave county officials the heads-up last week about the need in coming years for a traffic circle at County Road 12 and Bassett Street to serve residential subdivisions that will be popping up midway between Mankato and Eagle Lake.
“At some point in the future, we’ll have conversations about when Bassett Drive will need the improvement,” Arntz said.
Bassett, which now dead-ends about a quarter-mile short of County Road 12, isn’t scheduled to be extended yet. But developer Mike Drummer already has received approval of a preliminary plat and rezoning for Mankato’s first subdivision east of County Road 12, encompassing 144 acres at the southeast quadrant of Madison Avenue and County Road 12.
Although the subdivision could ultimately grow to 156 single-family homes, 418 multi-family units and 12 acres of park space, the first phase is smaller and focused on the area closest to Madison. The development of the southern portion of the subdivision will put more pressure on the city to extend Bassett Drive and the county to share in the cost of the new roundabout.
County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges is considering the project for the county’s highway work schedule, County Administrator Bob Meyer said at a joint county-city meeting Thursday.
“He talked in terms of ‘25, ‘26, but it depends on when development occurs,” Meyer said.
Already, a preliminary plat for another 105-acre parcel farther to the south has been submitted to the city, Arntz said. That development by Mesenbrink Construction of Prior Lake will require Hoffman Drive to be extended past County Road 12 to the east, but the Hoffman-County Road 12 intersection already has a roundabout.
County officials acknowledged that long-range transportation plans developed with neighboring jurisdictions call for a roundabout at Bassett and County Road 12 but expressed appreciation for the warning that the future was arriving sooner than expected. Pressure to build the Adams Street-County Road 12 roundabout ahead of schedule left the county without available funds to make its contribution. Ultimately, an agreement was reached to have the city cover the initial construction costs with county contributions of nearly $550,000 coming in two to four years.
Commissioner Kip Bruender said the Drummer subdivision appeared to be an attractive development and supports making traffic improvements to support it, even if roundabouts are increasingly expensive.
“But they are a nice way to move traffic,” Bruender said, “So it will be a good asset for the area.”
