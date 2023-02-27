MANKATO — With major fixes and modernization needed at the regional sewage treatment plant in Mankato and not enough money to pay for it, the city is looking to Washington, D.C. for a potential contribution.
City Manager Susan Arntz sought and received the City Council's blessing Monday night to seek "congressionally directed spending" from U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and 1st District Congressman Brad Finstad for a project now expected to cost $85 million or more.
"People may in the past better know that as 'earmarks,'" Arntz said of the process of elected federal representatives seeking to include specific projects in their state or district in federal appropriations bills.
The look to the U.S. Capitol comes as the hoped-for contribution from St. Paul is declining in size. The city persuaded local lawmakers to sponsor legislation providing $44.5 million for Mankato's plant, officially known as the Water Resources Recovery Facility, through a state bonding bill.
While that statewide construction bill isn't likely to be finalized until later in the spring, a bonding proposal from Gov. Tim Walz included no money for individual sewer plants, and the state House and Senate put forward initial plans that had $11.6 million for Mankato.
Arntz has suggested that Mankato and the neighboring communities served by the sewage plant are capable of financing only about half of the project cost — estimated $85 million to $89 million — through utility bills and other local funding sources.
The repairs and renovations to the regional plant appear to be an eligible use of the federal grant funds, although Arntz cautioned against an expectation that Congress will provide everything that's needed to fill the gap. She said she scanned previous solicitations from around the country, and they were all $14 million or less.
Because the Lake Washington Sewer District sends its waste to Mankato's plant, Arntz is looking into the possibility that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig might join Klobuchar, Smith and Finstad in supporting the request. Lake Washington is in Le Sueur County, which became a part of Craig's district after last year's redistricting.
"We're trying to do anything and everything we can for our region and our partners," Arntz said.
