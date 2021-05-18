MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month.
Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped 20,000.
“As more people become vaccinated and go back to work and school — especially college — we’ll see pre-pandemic levels rebound over the next year,” said Community Development Director Paul Vogel, who oversees the local transit system serving Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake.
Even with the improvements this spring, driven largely by the return of at least some in-person learning at MSU, the system still had less than a third of the number of riders compared to 2018 and 2019. That’s due to many college students continuing to take most or all of their classes online and to layoffs among service-sector workers who comprised a large portion of the non-college transit users.
In 2019, the system was averaging more than 61,000 riders a month in the late winter and spring. And in 2018, the monthly ridership during that time of the year was nearly 66,000.
Two transit services are performing better than the overall system. The relatively new Kato Flex, which provides dial-a-ride service to parts of Mankato and North Mankato without regular bus routes, has seen ridership increase by 50% since the beginning of 2020. And the mobility service for residents with disabilities is already 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
With hope of better days ahead, the Mankato City Council has approved the purchase of nearly $2.3 million in transit buses — a two-year order for replacement buses after the city skipped buying any in 2020.
Bus-buying requires some advance planning. The two heavy-duty buses being ordered — the ones more than 30 feet long and capable of carrying up to 50 passengers — will take about two years to be manufactured and delivered once the purchase order is received. The purchase of seven medium-size buses also was approved, and those buses — running 20-30 feet long and having a passenger capacity of 12-16 — take about a year to build.
The big buses, manufactured by Gillig and costing about $550,000 apiece, are expected to last as long as 12 years or 500,000 miles. The smaller $167,000 Arboc buses have a useful lifespan of up to seven years or 150,000 miles.
One of the medium-size buses represents an expansion of the transit system’s fleet, but the rest are replacements — taking over for large buses purchased in 2009 and 2010 with a combined mileage of 439,000 miles and medium-duty buses purchased in 2003, 2004, 2011, 2013 and 2015 (two) with odometers showing between 80,000 and 315,000 miles.
“The buses operate for long hours with frequent stops and in extreme weather conditions,” according to a staff memo to the council. “As the buses near the scheduled replacement, the mechanics are seeing more frequent and expensive repairs.”
Despite the plunge in ridership beginning in March 2020 and the suspension of routes serving MSU, the larger buses weren’t able to take the pandemic off. Instead, they were used in place of smaller buses because their greater capacity allowed for the social distancing of passengers as required by COVID-19 guidelines.
When the new buses arrive, the best of the oldtimers will be moved into back-up status with the others sold at auction or scrapped.
Of the $2.27 million cost of the nine new buses, $1.6 million will be covered by federal grants, including CARES Act funding. The state will chip in $528,000 and the city will contribute $133,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.