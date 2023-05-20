Longhua Xu loved how his modern sculpture cast a shadow from the morning sun, transferring his creation onto the grassy knoll.
“This is the right spot and this is the right city,” Xu said.
One of 32 newly-installed sculptures, his “Infinite Possibilities II” joined others Saturday to help kick off Greater Mankato’s 13th annual CityArt walking tour. Xu, originally from Shanghai, China, was called a “living treasure” last year by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, where he now resides.
But much of Xu’s past sculptures were considered neoclassical, he said, and friends challenged him to try something modern.
“They said, ‘You don’t want to become a fossil,’” joked Xu, 69, as he broke away from his renowned sculptures, many in his home state, often for the Catholic Church and hospitals. “I’ve been doing neoclassical work for most of my life.”
So on Saturday, he and fellow Arkansan Vernon Hulsey took a can of black spray paint to touch up his creation’s base and loved the Greater Mankato vibe. Located just off Veterans Memorial Bridge and onto Second Street, it’s one of the first new CityArt pieces on a walk or drive into downtown Mankato.
Thirty volunteers joined many of the sculptors to place their creations throughout downtown Mankato and North Mankato. It was an impressive sight, as yellow-vested volunteers on Second Street and beyond removed the last of the 2022 tour's works, then installed the new CityArt projects.
CityArt also hosted its second annual community gathering and open house at the historic Carnegie Art Center, where visitors could talk to artists and grab a walking tour map. The Hannah Bretz Trio performed jazz music inside as new Carnegie Art Center executive director Charlie Leftridge milled around with visitors and artists, including sculptor Reno Carollo of Aurora, Colorado.
Carollo said his planned CityArt sculpture, “Solace,” didn’t make the trip due to late production problems. Instead, he was still happy to bring one of his favorites to Mankato. Called “Tenderness,” it stands on the front lawn of the art center, a spot he calls perfect. And Carollo loves explaining the inspiration behind the replacement piece.
“I was in a relationship with a lady,” Carollo recalled. “And everyone can kind of relate to that. It’s about hope.”
But the 70-year-old retiree, who took up his artistry 42 years ago, also raves about what public art can do for a community, what the economic benefit can be for those cities that dive boldly into it and how it can provide a safe place to communicate — not a simple task these days.
“It’s really something,” Carollo said. “It makes your city special. And the whole purpose of public art is to have a discussion.”
Next year, he’ll be back with his “Solace” sculpture, held back because Carollo struggled applying the proper sealant to withstand Minnesota winters.
“Tami (Paulsen) says she wants it back next year,” Carollo said.
Tami Paulsen, a co-founder of CityArt, is the current chair of the CityArt program. Since it was founded in 2011, over $4.5 million in sculptures have been installed in Mankato and North Mankato. This year’s 32 pieces are valued at nearly $400,000. Individual sculpture pieces can be purchased, ranging from $3,000 to $32,000.
Twenty-eight sculptures in past years had been sold and another 35 sculptures have been added to Greater Mankato’s permanent public art collection.
“As co-founder of the CityArt program, it still excites me to see the way our community, and visitors alike, enjoy and embrace each year’s Walking Sculpture Tour exhibition,” Paulsen said in a pre-event press release. “Our 2023-24 tour is our largest in a decade and includes so many wonderful, unique, and dynamic pieces of art from sculptors all around the country.”
Tricia Lewis, who takes over as next year’s CityArt chair, agreed.
“It’s fun to see the footprint of the walk expand every year,” she says. “It enlivens our City Center and is accessible to everyone, and clearly enjoyed by all who experience it. It’s not surprising that it’s recognized as one of our area’s favorite annual activities.”
Lewis opened her Saturday outside Tandem Bagels, where sculptor Mark Hall of Kasota helped install his piece, “Trickle.”
“I think I’ve had one here (in CityArt) over the last four years,” said Hall, 68, whose glass-blowing creations have been taken over by his love for sculptures. “It’s fun to watch them go up. I just love doing these things.”
But it’s bigger than simply the artistry and creativity, according to Hall. It’s a growing livelihood for him, paying better than past work. Greater Mankato is part of a trifecta of communities, including Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Mason City, Iowa, that are finding the economic benefit of public art.
“What’s really nice, it seems to be growing,” Hall said.
Wyatt Miller, new program manager for Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, also sees public art growing.
“It’s incredibly exciting,” Miller said. “”Everything’s gone really smooth this year.”
Lewis said the 32 sculptures for this year’s CityArt, a joint program between Twin Rivers and the City Center Partnership, were chosen from over 100 applications.
“We couldn’t ask for anything better,” she said. “We’re excited.”
