MANKATO — A new lineup of outdoor sculptures will be installed next month along the route of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour within the city centers of Mankato and North Mankato.
The 2023-2024 tour featuring 32 works by artists from throughout the country opens May 20.
Works now on display will be removed April 22. The community volunteers removing the sculptures also will preparing the sites and bases for the upcoming installation.
The 2022-2023 Walking Sculpture Tour has proven to be one of the most highly rated exhibitions in the program’s history, said a Greater Mankato Growth press release.
Each year, CityArt conducts a voting satisfaction survey. This year, 86% of respondents rated the tour as “excellent” and 13% rated the tour “good.”
Survey respondents represented 40 states and five foreign countries, including South Africa.
Since the sculpture walk’s inception in 2011, the average investment in the City Center increased by 414%, further illustrating the impact the arts have on economic development, the release said.
The sculpture tour is a year-round, outdoor display. Local, regional and national artists submit their sculptures to CityArt in the fall and selected sculptures are installed and exhibited in the program for one year. During that time, the sculptures are eligible for various artistic awards and prizes and are also promoted to the public for sale or lease.
CityArt is a collaborative program of the City Center Partnership and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
For more information, visit: cityartmankato.com.
