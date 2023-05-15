MANKATO — Festivities are planned Saturday for the first day of the 12th annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
Public activities running in conjunction with the installation of 32 new outdoor sculptures in the Mankato-North Mankato city centers include:
• CityArt's second annual community gathering and open house 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St. Kick Off Your Walk Community Day will provide visitors with opportunities to meet and interact with artists whose works are in the sculpture walk.
• Tables will be set up Saturday morning near Blue Earth County and North Mankato Taylor libraries for use by participants in a bookmark contest. Youths may participate by creating designs with CityArt themes.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in various categories. Top-winning designs will be printed and distributed by the libraries at a later date.
• Volunteer guides will lead tours of the new sculptures between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There is no fee for the tours.
The upcoming sculpture exhibition will showcase new and original works of art in a variety of mediums. Works selected for the display have a combined value of almost $400,000, according to a CityArt news release.
The pieces were created by sculptors from throughout the country and will be on display until April 2024.
Since the CityArt program’s founding in 2011, sculptures with a combined value of $4.5 million have been shown near city streets, 28 sculptures have been sold to private individuals or businesses, and more than 35 have been added to Greater Mankato’s permanent public art collection.
Financial and in-kind investment from businesses, the cities of Mankato and North Mankato, area foundations and individuals help fund the CityArt program.
The continued success of CityArt has allowed the program to expand into multiple additional public art initiatives including CityArt On the Go (traffic signal box murals), the Mni Mural (flood wall mural) and Silo Art.
Since CityArt was founded, it is consistently identified as one of our community’s top-rated attractions, the news release said. Last year visitors came from over 20 different states and five non-U.S. countries.
CityArt is a joint program of the City Center Partnership and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
For more information about CityArt and this year’s Walking Sculpture Tour, visit: www.cityartmankato.com.
