MANKATO — The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is planning special events for its 10th anniversary in 2021, with the Mankato Area Foundation as presenting sponsor.
The CityArt Committee is working on a number of special community activities for installation weekend, set for May 21-22. More details will be released later that will be dependent on public health COVID-19 guidelines.
The tour was established in 2011 and is a collaborative effort between Twin Rivers Center for the Arts and the City Center Partnership. It has brought $3.5 million of public art to be shown in the City Center and has resulted in 24 sculptures being added to the city's permanent public art collection.
Those interested in business sponsorship and artists looking to make submissions can find more information at www.cityartmankato.com
