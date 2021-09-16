MANKATO — The city's annual archery deer hunt in Rasmussen Woods, 555 Stoltzman Road, begins Saturday.
Bow hunting also will be allowed on other approved public property as well as approved private property throughout the city.
Participating hunters are required to be 18 or older, pass a proficiency test and a bowhunters safety course, and must possess valid Minnesota archery deer licenses.
This hunt aligns with the state's archery season and concludes Dec. 31. Its purpose is to cull deer herd numbers, a practice recommended by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
For more information about the hunt, call 387-8600.
