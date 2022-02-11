MANKATO — Mankato’s downtown arena has frequently resounded with the sound of hockey fans singing “Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé” following a goal by the Mavericks hockey team.
In Mankato’s City Council chambers, the arena has more frequently prompted a chorus of “Oh no, Oh no, Oh no, Oh no” in response to multiple multi-million-dollar repairs.
On Monday night, there might be sighs of relief when the council examines bids for the replacement of the arena’s failed ice-making equipment. The council is expected to approve contracts totaling $1.31 million — about $663,000 less than budgeted — to ensure the Mavericks are playing their games on ice rather than slush in coming seasons.
The failure of the arena ice plant toward the end of the 2020-21 hockey season forced the city to bring in portable refrigeration equipment on a semi-trailer and begin preparing for a permanent fix. The plan was to begin installation of the new ice plant as soon as the current season ends and have it operating in time for the Minnesota State University teams to begin practices in early August.
On that front, the news for the council is less favorable.
“Long lead times with procuring the specialized equipment within this project necessitated a longer-than-planned project timeline,” according to a memo to the council. “Staff has plans in place to use a temporary mobile ice plant this fall for the start of the Mavericks season until the new plant is operational.”
The rental cost for the emergency refrigeration equipment being used this season was $238,000. While the memo didn’t include an estimate of the rental fee for the shorter period, it stated that the savings produced by the lower-than-expected construction bids will be used to cover it.
Commercial Refrigeration Systems of Virginia, Minnesota was the lowest bidder on the permanent ice plant with a bid of $1.05 million — $500,000 less than the offer from Rink-Tec International of Vadnais Heights.
Because the arena will be switching from Freon to an ammonia-based refrigeration system — which requires larger equipment and more room — remodeling of space and the construction of a small vestibule at the back of the arena are required as part of the project.
Met-Con Construction, which beat three other contractors for that portion of the project with a bid of $248,000, is expected to join Commercial Refrigeration in being awarded contracts at Monday night’s council meeting.
Other planned repairs at the city-owned complex include replacements for failing exterior wall panels, a new boiler for heating the facility, a new air-conditioning system and a new arena roof.
The city’s five-year capital budget included about $8 million for those projects.
