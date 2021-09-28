MANKATO — Keeping ice below the skates of Maverick hockey players will cost an extra $323,000 this season — the price of renting a refrigeration system to fill in for the civic center’s broken ice-making machinery.
Pricey as it is, city officials are grateful that such a thing — a hockey arena ice plant on a truck — exists.
“If there wasn’t a portable solution, we would have been in a bad spot,” said Parker Skophammer, Mankato’s director of administrative services.
The use of the portable ice plant, trucked in on a semi trailer and parked between the arena and the Civic Center Parking Ramp, allows the hockey teams to keep skating this season. The city is paying $238,000 to rent the mobile ice plant, along with $85,000 to install electrical connections between the trailer and the arena.
But the portable solution is also a temporary one. When the final horn blows on the Minnesota State University 2021-22 hockey season late next winter, the city will be scrambling to complete a new $2.3 million permanent fix.
The final gasp of the old ice plant was a massive one.
“Last year toward the end of the hockey season, we had a significant leak — 900 pounds of Freon escaped from the system,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the City Council Monday.
After that, a thorough checkup was ordered for the arena’s ice plant — a mechanical system that’s a mix of components dating to the civic center’s 1995 construction and other machinery replaced as recently as 2019.
“There were 12 new leaks plus 20 leaks on the original 1995 valves,” Arntz said of the results of the checkup. “So, it’s time, unfortunately.”
The council agreed there was little choice but to replace the entire system, unanimously authorizing Arntz to enter into contracts with a pair of engineering firms to design and install an ammonia-based ice plant.
In addition to the age and decrepit nature of the old machinery, its reliance on Freon as a refrigerant was a problem that made repairs a less attractive solution.
Freon, the trade name for the R-22 chemical produced by DuPont, is a potent greenhouse gas that also damages the earth’s ozone layer. For those reasons, production and import of Freon was banned in the U.S. beginning in 2020.
The chemical can still be used, but it now comes only from recycled sources such as old air conditioners or existing stockpiles and is now priced at about $42 a pound. Arntz said the city would have been restricted to purchasing a single 30-pound cylinder at a time, which is a problem when 900 pounds can leak in a single incident — about a third of the coolant in the arena’s entire system.
“We’ll have to task half our staff to do independent purchases and hope they don’t track the addresses for the receipts, right?” she joked.
An ice plant using ammonia, by contrast, relies on a much more commonly available coolant, according to a feasibility report presented to the council.
“Ammonia is a naturally occurring substance that does not contribute to global warming or ozone depletion, is readily available and is cost effective,” according to the report. “Ammonia is substantially cheaper to purchase and is more efficient than some of the newer man-made refrigerants.”
One downside of the new ammonia-based system is that it requires more space and will force the city to add a small addition to the back side of the civic center to contain it. That 275-square-foot annex, to be designed by ISG Inc. of Mankato, can be constructed even while the hockey season is ongoing, Skophammer said.
B32 Engineering Group of Hudson, Wisconsin, will draw up plans for the new refrigeration system this fall and winter, but installation of that portion of the project can’t begin until the arena ice sheet is no longer needed.
And it will be a tight construction schedule to get the new equipment in place, connected and tested in time for the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks could be hosting games as late as mid-March if they make a deep run into the conference playoffs, and they’ll be looking to begin skating again in the first days of August in preparation for the following season.
“It’ll take that entire time,” Skophammer said.
Despite the time crunch, Skophammer denies he’ll be secretly rooting for the Mavericks to miss the playoffs and end their home season in February rather than March.
“No, no, no,” he said. “And I certainly won’t go on the record saying that.”
