MANKATO — For the various city-run entertainment venues, 2019 was a banner year.
Great revenue poured in from big crowds — 4,000 per night for Minnesota State University’s hockey team, 5,000-6,000 for major country music acts, a few thousand for a classic rock show at Riverfront Park. And fans consumed gallons and gallons of beer, soda and rum and Cokes.
It was such a great year and things were going so well that 2020 looked to be even better. Full slate of hockey playoffs, major concert announcements waiting in the wings. Several major outdoor concerts already announced.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic. And the shelter in place orders. And social distancing. And people getting very sick … or worse.
Concerts got postponed. Entire tours were canceled. Even the mighty NCAA canceled the remainder of the seasons for winter sports, including men’s and women’s ice hockey.
And over the course of just a few weeks, 2020 went from banner to bummer.
“It would not be unusual that, a concert, or hockey game, we’d clear $15,000 to $20,000 in profit after expenses are applied,” Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said.
For a facility with a budget in the $4 million to $5 million range, then, the loss of multiple hockey games and a summer’s worth of concerts and events across three venues could potentially result in a revenue loss approaching $2 million.
The city’s entertainment venues are also dealing with personnel issues.
Three full-time staff have been laid off temporarily. In addition, several have had hours reduced or they’ve been assigned different duties within the city workforce.
But as far as the entertainment goes, the city venues find themselves in the same predicament as every other venue in the state. Concerts, conventions, weddings and other events simply aren’t being held right now. And until they can be, the best any venue can do is plan for the day when live music and sporting events can return.
Eric Jones, co-director at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, said the hardest part is just not knowing when things will get back to normal.
“There’s just so much uncertainty,” he said.
As of now, they haven’t canceled any events; they’ve been postponed, such as the Alison Krauss concert that was supposed to happen May 16. Jones said they’re holding out hope that announced concerts booked for the summer can still happen.
And if they do come back, Jones says they’re not sure what they’re going to look like. They’re planning for social distancing contingencies, such as only allowing seating in every other row, or every third seat. But even then, a concert’s financial viability will be in question.
So will artists or promoters be willing to adjust their fees? That’s a good question.
“I think the whole industry is going to have to get creative,” Jones said. “Especially over the summer. A lot of artists make most of their money over the summer at festivals and concerts, and their events are drying up really fast. So I think there’s going to be some opportunities with artists or promoters willing to compromise on money.”
Uncertainty also remains with the concerts that haven’t even been announced yet. Jones said they had been hoping to make a big concert announcement, but then the pandemic hit.
“We’ve been working on it for multiple years and we were just about ready to announce when this all happened,” he said. “Then we kept pushing it back two weeks. Then pushing it back two more weeks. It’s just one of those shows that will be really good for the town.”
Anna Thill of Visit Mankato said many events scheduled throughout the summer in the Mankato area — such as weddings, youth sports tournaments or conferences — have been canceling left and right.
Brides have been postponing, she said, holding out hope things will turn around. And sporting events have been rescheduling. But just as many have been canceling.
But it’s not just canceled events that will have an impact. She said they’ve been keeping their fingers crossed hoping for a positive announcement from MSU.
“The real loss will be if we don’t get MSU back,” she said. “There’s a tremendous loss the community will feel in a lot of ways without the students being here. And the economic activity they generate is pretty significant.”
One of Visit Mankato’s most visible initiatives is the Mankato Marathon. Thill said that, as of now, they’re still planning on it happening. But it will no doubt be different.
“We’re working on all of those changes now and working with community partners, the medical community, city of Mankato,” she said. “We’ll have an announcement by mid June.”
Visit Mankato, a division of Greater Mankato Growth, has been busy lately working with the rest of the GMG staff to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been working on the Back to Business program, which helps members find resources they need, such as personal protective equipment, to manage the current environment.
As far as the venues are concerned, Hentges says people might notice some subtle differences when they return.
“Everything got a much-needed fresh coat of paint, new carpet, new tiling,” he said. “They’ve been sanitizing and power washing the arena, seating areas, extra scraping of the gum off the concrete. … All that stuff, by having that done, we’ve refocused the staff with the idea that the light switch will get turned on in the very near future.”
