MANKATO — The walkway through the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center building, 1 Civic Center Plaza, will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday. The civic center building itself also will be closed to the general public.
The closures are health and safety measures in response to COVID-19.
City buildings open to the public with restricted access include the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, and the Public Safety Center, 710 South Front St.
