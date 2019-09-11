GAYLORD — A civil lawsuit accuses a Gaylord bar of over-serving a man who killed himself and two others in a December crash.
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week in Sibley County District Court on behalf of the next of kin of a passenger who was killed.
Two vehicles collided head-on on McLeod County Road 7 near Stewart on Dec. 17, according to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.
Drivers Wayne Bernier Jr. 32, of Gaylord, and Bruce Lentz, 60, of Stewart, were killed, along with Tiffany Dralle, 25, of Gibbon. Dralle was a passenger in the SUV Bernier was driving.
The lawsuit claims Bernier and Dralle were intoxicated at the time of the crash and Bernier crossed the center line and struck Lentz’s SUV.
The lawsuit alleges Neisen’s Bar served Bernier and Dralle alcohol when they were already intoxicated. Minnesota law makes it illegal to sell alcohol to someone who is “obviously intoxicated” and bars can be held civilly liable when an over-served person causes injury or death.
The lawsuit against Neisen’s Bar seeks finan- cial damages for Dralle’s sister and two young children.
Crystal Suzette Rodewald, of Mankato, has been appointed co-guardian of the children along with Sibley County Health and Human Services.
A court document filed this summer listed Dralle’s children as 4 years old and less than 1 year old.
A written response filed by an attorney for Neisen’s Bar denies illegally serving Bernier or Dralle. The response denies any liability in the fatal crash and asks the judge to dismiss the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.