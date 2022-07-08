More than 100 Civil War soldiers’ headstones at Glenwood Cemetery, and many more across Blue Earth County, will soon be restored thanks to an effort by the Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial and Nicollet-based company Headstone Revival.
Glenwood Cemetery has the largest number of Civil War burials in the county at 125 to date, according to Friends of the Boy in Blue. Now, the two groups are making sure the headstones are cleaned with the same restoration methods used at Arlington National Cemetery.
Friends of the Boy in Blue member Julie Schrader said the idea for the project stemmed from efforts the committee took when they first began.
Schrader said as the group was looking into how many Civil War veterans were buried in Blue Earth County, they noticed many of the headstones had aged with time.
“They’re worn over the years. They’re kind of covered with mold and things that happen over the years. They’re hard to read. Some are so bad that they need to be replaced, but a lot of them, cleaning is all they need,” Schrader said.
It was the Glenwood Cemetery caretakers who put Headstone Revival owner Matthew Mickelson in touch with Schrader.
Mickelson, who started his new company at the beginning of the year, said the project came at the right time, adding that he first approached Friends of the Boy in Blue about two months ago.
“I reached out to them knowing where their line of interest was around the Civil War, veterans and stuff like that. Then through email and talking back and forth with them, they approached that this was actually a project that they were starting to look into doing,” he said.
So far, Mickelson has restored one headstone, which belongs to Sgt. Milton Hanna.
He said it’s important to restore the headstones because it keeps their legacies alive.
“To not forget them is what the stone is meant for. To give life to that stone and that memory of them is priceless,” he said.
While the project is starting in Glenwood Cemetery, Schrader said the goal is to eventually restore every Civil War headstone in Blue Earth County that needs it.
The project is being funded as they go with donations.
Schrader said she thinks Civil War veterans should be honored and cared for.
“As time has gone on, probably their descendants are no longer living here. Family members aren’t here to take care of these sites anymore. I feel like it’s kind of our responsibility to honor them,” she said.
