My wife and I were driving atop Madison Avenue nearing a red light and glanced over, as you sometimes instinctively do, at a car coming past us on the right and slowing to a stop.
The woman driving the car looked over and smiled at us and then turned back to looking at the road.
We were both startled by it.
“She smiled!” Rose said.
We all, I think, try to avoid looking anyone in the eye while driving as you’re more likely these days to get a glare or a nasty hand gesture than a smile. Or worse, maybe shot at.
The loss of civility is well documented.
In 1998 less than half of the people surveyed said they were treated rudely at least once a month. By 2011 the figure rose to 55% and by 2016 the figure jumped to 62%.
Rude and discourteous behavior in workplaces has also ramped up. A Weber Shandwick survey found that 26% of respondents said they quit their job because of incivility, a third of people said their workplace was uncivil and 95% of responders said they believe we have a civility problem in this country.
The problem has become so severe more foundations are focusing on how to improve our rude nature. The publisher of the Washington Post, Fred Ryan, just announced he was leaving that position to lead the newly created Center on Public Civility.
Few of us would have thought we’d need to create foundations solely aimed at finding ways to make our society less moronic.
Increasingly it’s become clear that the loss of civility isn’t just something that makes us uncomfortable and more stressed, but seriously threatens our democracy and society itself.
One ethicist says that Aristotle saw civility as a form of friendship, which he understood as a mutual feeling of good will. Aristotle believed that humans are capable of promoting another persons’ interest without regard for our own.
Civility is, in fact, the foundation of a functioning society.
So how did things go so wrong in a society where we once were friendlier to one another and agreed to disagree when views differed?
Politicians and social media, rightly, get much of the blame.
On our own Free Press Facebook page we have to monitor posts throughout the day to hide or delete the most angry and offensive posts as more and more people hope to pick fights or are simply angry, nasty people.
And politicians increasingly condemn and demean political opponents rather than debate and civilly challenge their policies. But the reason they do it is because a large number of their constituents don’t expect better from them and even encourage their behavior.
It’s clear it won’t be easy, but we can’t afford to give up on the hope of restoring civility. We have too much to lose if we continue on the road we’re on.
So next time you’re waiting at a light or walking through the store, make a quick eye contact and smile at strangers. You’ll both feel better for it.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.