Mikayla Stanley was so enthused by the idea of speaking at the East High School graduation ceremony that she wrote her speech when she was still a junior.
“I’ve wanted to be a commencement speaker pretty much since I started high school,” she said.
Stanley never could have imagined last year how she’d have to rewrite her speech. The pandemic forced schools to cancel in-person classes and activities and seniors couldn’t say their goodbyes to classmates and teachers in the traditional fashion.
Mankato’s East, West and Central high schools held virtual commencement ceremonies Thursday evening.
Last month Stanley and three other students who were supposed to give their speeches to an arena audience instead gave them in front of a camera. The cameras also were rolling as hundreds of seniors returned to their schools one at a time to participate in graduation walks. The clips were edited together into video reproductions of traditional ceremonies.
Stanley said she hopes her speech imparted to her classmates “that our time at Mankato East is not defined or ruined by COVID-19.”
“When you think about it, it took up two (albeit important) months of high school, but we spent almost 40 months in school over the last four years,” she said in an email. “There are so many things that our class should be so proud of, and I wanted my speech to encourage everyone to focus on all of the good things about high school, instead of the disappointment of the last few months.”
Stanley and fellow graduation speakers Jace Hague at East and Kira Sims and Sarah Patenaude at West reflected with The Free Press on the unusual end to their high school careers.
In Mankato the commencement speakers aren’t the class valedictorians. Every student is invited to audition and two are chosen at East and two at West. The invite also is extended at Central High School, but none of the Central grads wanted to speak this year.
Substitute ceremonies
The East and West speakers each said they were disappointed, but to varied degrees, about not being able to celebrate commencement in person. They all said they were satisfied with the alternative planned by their school and district leaders.
“Of course it is disappointing to miss out on a traditional graduation ceremony since we have all had that expectation for as long as we can remember,” Patenaude said. “But under the circumstances, I think the district and the school administration did a wonderful job of putting together a distanced ceremony with as many aspects of a normal one as possible.”
Stanley echoed that sentiment.
“I was extremely disappointed that we couldn’t have a traditional ceremony,” she said. “I’ve been excited for and anticipating and dreaming about graduation pretty much since high school started. But, given the circumstances, I think our school came up with the best alternative they could have. East’s teachers, staff and administration worked so hard to give us the best graduation they could.”
After playing “Pomp and Circumstance” for the three graduating classes that preceded her, Sims was most looking forward to the band playing for her this year. Still, she was pleased to be a part of the virtual ceremony.
“I don’t think they could have done anything more given the circumstances,” she said.
Hague said his feelings about the ceremony evolved.
“At first, I was very sad about not having a traditional ceremony,” he said. “I had been looking forward to it since I was young.”
After participating in his individual walk and recording his speech, he realized the alternative celebration “was even more special.”
“I want to thank everyone involved in making so special,” he said Tuesday. “Even though I didn’t get to see all my friends graduate and they didn’t see me, I know when I watch the ceremony, it will all have been worth it.”
Other disappointments
Giving their speeches and accepting their diplomas in front of a live audience wasn’t the only experience the speakers missed out on because of the pandemic.
Hague did not get to take a trip to New York City with the West choir, band and orchestra. He also had landed one of the lead roles in East’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie,” but he did not get to take the stage as Albert Peterson.
Patenaude did not get to appear in West’s production of “Clue.”
“Even though we only had a few weeks of practice before it was called off, I could tell that it was going to be an amazing play,” she said. “I will miss having the opportunity to rehearse and spend time with the cast.”
Sims did not get to go on a band trip to Chicago. She also is disappointed about the 77 Lancers Marching Band season being canceled this summer. Even though she won’t get one last summer in the Lancers color guard, she has been practicing her flag-throwing skills at home because getting outside and active has helped her cope, she said.
Stanley said she was lucky that her extracurricular activities were concluded or nearing their end when COVID-19 struck. Still she feels a sense of loss.
“The last few weeks of school are always filled with so much anticipation and fun activities,” she said. “And so it was sad to not be able to have any of the ‘lasts’ that I had expected from my senior year.”
Distance learning
The seniors said ending their high school careers in a distance learning format was challenging on multiple fronts but also had a few upsides.
“It was difficult to learn and master classroom material without being able to directly hear from our teachers and bounce ideas off of our classmates on a daily basis,” Stanley said.
Stanley said she struggled to stay self-motivated while so much of the work was done independently. But she believes the experience will help her when she gets to Cedarville University in Ohio in the fall.
Hague, who will attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, said he also struggled a bit with staying motivated but appreciated the flexible schedule.
“Remote learning wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” he said. “But I personally miss seeing those around me and having the little interactions with my friends and teachers.”
Patenaude, who will continue her studies at Minnesota State University, also said she enjoyed the flexibility to work at her own pace but missed the people.
“The greatest challenge for me was having to work by myself without the physical presence of my teachers and classmates,” she said. “I always enjoy just being around everyone, even if we aren’t necessarily working directly together.”
Sims, who is headed to Gustavus Adolphus College, says learning mostly online was more challenging for her because she is a very visual and hands-on learner.
She did enjoy some more freedom to explore her own interests. She got to integrate her artistic talent into her final project for band class, for example. She made a piece of art out of old saxophone reeds.
Class of 2020
The graduate speakers say their pandemic experiences have made them stronger, but they hope it is not the only thing for which their class is remembered.
“2020 has been a year to fully remember and these experiences have made us only stronger,” Hague said. “We are the creators of the future and I know we are going to take the world in a good direction.”
Patenaude said the pandemic has taught her class to be adaptable, to “live in the present” and to “never take the simple things for granted.”
Sims hopes her classmates don’t dwell on what they missed and instead focus on the endless possibilities in store.
“Take things in stride. Life keeps moving,” she said.
Stanley said she has grown even more proud of her classmates over the last few months.
“I was always proud to be a part of the Class of 2020, but the way that everyone has responded to COVID — by being responsible, patient and adaptable — makes me even more proud,” she said. “I think the Class of 2020 is going to change the world for the better in some really big ways.”
