MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has slated class sizes and administration as its largest targeted categories to meet budget reduction goals as it works through a $9 million deficit.
The categories were listed as part of an adjustment plan that School Board members are expected to approve Monday to help craft a preliminary budget that will be voted on in June. Board members reviewed the goals during a work session this week.
Regular instruction adjustments make up the largest portion of changes at $3.9 million or 42.56% of the adjustment. Changes here come from plans to adjust to new class size ratios and reduce support staff.
Meanwhile, administration changes account for $1.6 million in adjustments or 17% of the final amount. Plans include reducing cabinet positions, secondary administration, instructional support and districtwide professional development.
Mental health resources were among items off the table for discussion, Board Chair Shannon Sinning said.
He added that those involved in crafting the budget went into it thinking long term.
“When we made changes, we were thinking of things we would reduce and how they would set us up in the future,” Sinning said.
The deficit comes from the district’s efforts to bounce back from COVID-19 and lower-than-expected enrollment numbers.
Last year the board approved taking $6.6 million from the district’s savings to account for its spending being higher than its revenue, something Supt. Paul Peterson previously told The Free Press was a one-time decision to help recover from the pandemic.
Oct. 1 enrollment numbers showed 261 fewer students than the district was expecting, which resulted in almost $3.4 million less in revenue for the district this fiscal year.
Sinning said his hope is that the school district won’t have to work through a budget reduction again, adding that most departments had to give up something.
The budget has been cycling through a design team composed of administrators and an input team with internal and external stakeholders as the district works to crunch the numbers.
“We did the best you could possibly do, and they did it the smartest way in their design,” Sinning said.
Outside of its own budget adjustment, the district is also hoping the Legislature will fully fund the education formula and special education. District leadership has previously said they will likely also go to voters with referendums this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.