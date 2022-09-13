HENDERSON — Classic car owners shared decades-old cars with a new generation on Tuesday.
Fourth and fifth grade students at Hilltop Elementary studying the '50s and '60s took a trip back in time as the Henderson Classic Car Roll-in Committee brought classic cars from various decades to the school.
The Roll-in committee brought one vehicle per decade starting with a 1920s era Model T all the way up to a modern-day Tesla to give students an idea of the evolution of the automobile.
Also included in the roundup was a restored 1950s school bus.
Fourth grade teacher Rhonda Powell is part of the group that helped bring the cars to campus.
She said not only is the event a way to bring in some history and connection with the community, but the educational aspects also dive into STEM lessons.
“We wanted the decades because of the STEM part. We talk about the engineering and how vehicles change, so the kids are supposed to be observing and looking for the changes,” she said.
Classic vehicles are already a staple in Henderson; the cars brought over on Tuesday are just a few of the 400 cars that come to the Henderson Classic Car Roll-ins that happen every Tuesday night from May through September on Main Street.
When Roll-in Committee Vice President Denny Graham heard the idea to bring a few of the cars to the school, he made a few phone calls and organized the event in about 15 minutes.
“It’s great, because we don’t want these ideas to be lost as they get older. So anything we can tell them about it, I think, is great to learn about how things were in the past,” he said.
Fourth grader Madison Farrell was one of the students who attended Tuesday’s lesson.
She said she enjoyed hearing the different car horns throughout each decade.
“They’re really old-fashioned,” she said. “Any generation is really cool.”
