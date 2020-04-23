NORTH MANKATO — Heather Clark's home office doubles as a classroom these days.
The North Mankato mother works from home while her children in sixth and third grade keep up with their distance learning.
She and other parents learned Thursday their home-learning setups, originally in place until May 4, will continue through at least the end of the school year. Gov. Tim Walz announced an extension to school closures as a way to continue curbing the spread of COVID-19.
His announcement wasn't especially surprising to parents or school administrators. Clark said she expected it and feels fortunate she's able to stay home with her children.
Working full time at an architectural firm and overseeing her children's classwork has been quite the adjustment, though. She has a baby along with the middle- and grade-schoolers.
"Working a full-time career that really needs a lot of mental dedication, along with trying to help the kids not only deal with classwork but also all of our emotions, is very challenging,” she said.
Her family has been taking social distancing seriously. They have a neighbor whose relative died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The kids have shown resilience through the major change, Clark said, but she feels bad they can't see their friends and teachers at school. While it's easy to second guess the precautions in the middle of a pandemic, she also sees the bigger picture.
“The bigger picture is the whole world is changing, and nobody wants to be in this boat,” she said.
Area school superintendents had similar reactions to the governor's executive order.
“It's understandable but very disappointing,” said Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson, adding that his staff and faculty support the governor's decision to keep students and Minnesota communities safe from the coronavirus.
Peterson said designated planning days on May 1 and May 4 will be used to ”identify what we want to tweak” in the district's distance learning system. “Then we'll put that in use for the five weeks before the end of the school year.”
St. Peter Public Schools interim Supt. Jeff Olson said his district is also looking forward to the planning days as a way to monitor distance learning techniques and as a way to make adjustments “to offer a delivery mode that's most effective.”
“I think everyone's disappointed that distance learning will be in place the remainder of the school year, but we understand the importance of safety and security,” he said. “We are prepared to continue offering high-quality distance learning.”
Peterson expressed the gratitude of his faculty and staff when he told The Free Press “the cooperation of families at this time warms our hearts.”
He added: “They've really come through and supported learning in this new way.”
Clark and fellow parent Teri Kolsrud both praised the Mankato school district and its teachers for ensuring a smooth transition so far.
“They’ve done a great job at making it easy for us, for new teachers," Kolsrud said.
Walz's announcement came on the same day as Kolsrud's introduction to distance learning for her first-grader. The student's packet of learning materials lasted until then, so they're just getting going with distance learning.
Her other child is in pre-school, and losing the social component of school is the hardest part for both young students, Kolsrud said.
“I guess we were kind of expecting it," she said of the governor's announcement. "And we’re taking all this family time in and really enjoying it and embracing it."
Responding to a query posted on the Free Press' Facebook page, other parents shared some of the difficulties they're encountering with distance learning.
Melissa Snoddy Goldsmith wrote that her kids hate distance learning. "I'm not a teacher and I can't work and teach my kids at the same time. I'm pretty sure my kids aren't getting much out of the distance learning so it would be nice if we could have a do-over of all they have missed."
Jess Fisher commented about how distance learning makes it harder to know if her high school-age children are keeping up with their grades.
"It’s a very big challenge for my family since we are not able to stay home and home-school our children," she wrote. "So our hope is that we get through this without grades dropping."
Minnesota students began their remote instruction in late March. At least 39 other states have ordered or recommended that school buildings remain closed for the rest of the academic year, according to Education Week.
Asked if parents should expect distance learning to continue into the next school year, Walz, a former Mankato West High School teacher and coach, conceded: "The answer is I don't know yet on fall." He said it was under study.
"I worry deeply on this,” Walz said of students potentially falling behind because of the strain of distance learning and the lack of face-to-face contact with teachers and peers. “I mean these are decisions that will reverberate through a lifetime potentially. We know what educational research shows if you fall a grade or two behind.”
Walz’s comments came hours after Minnesota hit another grim COVID-19 milestone. State health officials reported 200 people have now died from the disease, 21 more than Wednesday, the largest single one-day toll since the pandemic began and the third consecutive day of double-digit deaths.
The state's 221 newly confirmed cases raised the total to 2,942. The increases came as the first signs of an expanded state testing program emerged, with the Minnesota Department of Health also reporting 2,204 completed tests, the most yet.
Despite the increased testing statewide, however, cases remained level Thursday in south-central Minnesota — the health department hasn't released testing levels by region. Cases in the nine-county region stayed at 117, a day after Blue Earth County had two new cases and Nicollet County had one.
Due to lower than hoped testing levels, health officials have long stated the state's confirmed cases were just a sliver of how many cases there actually are. More testing could at least give state leaders a better grasp of how prevalent the disease is as they consider ways to reopen shuttered parts of the economy.
This story contains information from Minnesota Public Radio News.
