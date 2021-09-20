MANKATO — Since buying the Tidy Clean in Mankato this spring, Brian Comiskey has been growing the cleaning business quickly.
“Mankato is a market that is just growing like crazy. I’m talking to builders located in the Twin Cities that are doing projects in Mankato. I think it will keep growing.”
Two years ago he and a business partner sold some investment properties they had in the Twin Cities and began looking for a new venture. They started a commercial cleaning service there, called Legacy Cleaning, at the end of 2019 and grew it quickly.
When Tidy Clean, started in 1996, came up for sale, they bought it.
Comiskey commutes to the Mankato business four or five days a week and has 29 part-time employees here.
“In the Cities we’ve had some difficulty in finding employees, but we’ve had a lot of luck in Mankato. We’ve already brought on seven new employees. We’ve hired some college students. The nature of our work being commercial, it’s basically Monday through Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. and it’s two or three hours a night so it fits into students’ schedules good.”
Comiskey said their key to success and growth is to give clients whatever they need.
Rachel Pacitti of BankVista, on the corner of Adams Street and North Victory Drive, said that’s just what she’s found since contracting with Tidy Clean to clean the bank.
She said a cleaning service may not seem like a critical need until you have one that isn’t doing the job well.
“We just switched over to Tidy Clean a few months ago. He’s awesome and the communication is the best I’ve ever dealt with with a cleaning company,” Pacitti said. “I just asked him the other day if he could clean our carpets, and he’s got it scheduled already.”
Tidy Clean comes into the bank three evenings a week.
Comiskey said they do standard routine janitorial work for commercial clients as well carpet cleaning and stripping and waxing floors.
“We do post-construction work, too, residential and commercial. So when they wrap up construction, we do the final cleaning before a new tenant or resident moves in. A lot of it is in new homes and townhomes but also some apartments and some commercial retail office space that’s new construction,” Comiskey said.
“There are lots of nooks and crannies where sawdust and stuff finds it’s way in with new construction.”
His customers have buildings that are just a couple of thousand square feet to more than 100,000 square feet.
He said they hope to continue growing into other markets but not right now.
“Now we’re focused on these two markets. As we grow and get more management in place in both locations, we’ll look at expanding more.”
