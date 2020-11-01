Everyone is speculating on what long-term impacts the pandemic will have on society, from dining and shopping patterns to remote working and social niceties like handshakes and hugs.
For most of us such speculation is just idle interest, but for businesses, large and small, how things play out could mean life or death.
Companies, at least the good ones, can be very nimble when they need to be and many put a laser focus on how this crisis would affect them longer term as soon as the pandemic hit.
You might remember last summer when one of the most famous slogans in the world — Colonel Sanders’ 64-year-old “Finger Lickin’ Good” — was put on hold by KFC.
The company had to abandon many months of pre-done commercials set to air around the world, knowing that the idea of people lickin’ their fingers amid a virus pandemic was not going to conjure up happy vibes among customers. KFC not only did away with the slogan, at least temporarily, but had some fun with it.
Billboards were put up showing a big tub of KFC chicken, with the phrase “Wash fingers thoroughly before licking” written on the side of the bucket where “Finger Lickin’ Good” used to be. Another version says “Lick fingers at your own risk.”
A recent report put out by international social media analytics firm Talkwalker focuses on 50 global experts’ predictions on top social media trends for 2021 and how businesses need to respond to them.
They’ve identified the Four Cs of COVID-19 that companies need to focus on in their marketing: Community, Contactless, Cleanliness and Compassion.
Makes sense. An overwhelming majority of consumers now say that brands should help them out in their daily lives. Buying the biggest, most expensive handbag possible might of seemed like a fun whim last year, but it might not seem so alluring now — unless you’re getting it to carry around a lot of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and masks.
Of the Four Cs, the trend gurus say the most important to consumers now and next year is Cleanliness, with the word continuing to skyrocket on social media.
Everyone likes to make fun of Walmart, but they aren’t the world’s biggest retailer by dumb luck, or even by focusing on low prices. They’re a success because they’re smart.
The brand that stood out for reinforcing the health and safety messages the most is Walmart. Talkwalker found Walmart generated 10 million social media engagements by focusing on cleanliness in its marketing.
A brand I didn’t think about being harmed by COVID is LEGO. They’ve been such a dominant, creative play icon for so long it’s hard to imagine seeing them in trouble.
But, of course, if you think back to your own kids or watched your grandkids play with LEGOs there’s one thing stands out — they and their friends are handling all the little LEGOs, and maybe sticking them in their mouth or nose. At a time when everyone, particularly parents, became hypersensitive to the virus, LEGO had a big problem.
The company jumped on the potentially devastating issue by blitzing social media with a “wash your hands” campaign, and, like KFC, was a little cheeky about it.
One tweet they send out says “Remember to wash your hands like our LEGO Minifigure friend here!” The picture shows a little LEGO guy, his hands removed and put inside a little clothes washing machine.
The LEGO tweet certainly hits one of the Four Cs of COVID marketing — Cleanliness. And, with his hands removed, I guess it succeeds in the Contactless part too. Not sure it follows the Compassion marketing rule though. The poor little guy looks sad with his hands removed.
