Crews continued Monday to cleanup the aftermath of the Mankato area’s severe weekend storm.
Saturday’s combination of wind, rain and thunder downed trees throughout the region, raised waterways and forced at least one road closure.
Michael McCarty, Mankato’s assistant city engineer, said crews were out during the weekend responding to calls for service. They’ll continue to collect downed limbs and debris cleared to the side of the road this week, and residents still in need of service are advised to call 311.
“We try to get everywhere, but if we know there are areas or problems, we’ll focus our efforts there first,” McCarty said.
The road crews will be focusing on larger debris that fell on thoroughfares but was swept to the curb over the weekend. Mankato residents who need to dispose of downed branches in their yards can take them to the city compost site for no cost with photo identification.
One tree fell on Floyd Roberts Pavilion at Land of Memories Park. More toppled onto the Red Jacket Trail, which county crews worked to clear Monday.
Blue Earth County Public Works Assistant Director Chad Wilde said the storms caused water to flow over County Road 189 north of Madison Lake. The road remains closed.
Additional damage includes washed-out shoulders on County Roads 8, 16 and 41. All can remain open while crews shore up the shoulders.
North Mankato’s damage was mostly limited to tree limbs. Public Works Director Nate Host said Camelot mobile home park was one of the harder hit areas of the city. Trees on Lor Ray Drive also were downed.
While trees were toppling elsewhere, Spring Lake’s Park water surged with the torrential rains. City workers had to pump water at the park to prevent further overflow between the park and its water channel leading to Hiniker Pond.
The city and county officials said they hadn’t heard any reports of extensive structural damage caused by the storms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.