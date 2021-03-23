Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.