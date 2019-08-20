CLEVELAND — A detour for Highway 99 at Cleveland was to be removed Tuesday because construction crews completed the installation of a box culvert at Cherry Creek considerably ahead of schedule.
Remaining work in Cleveland includes realigning the Highway 99/Broadway intersection, work on curbs and gutters, seeding and landscaping.
Highway 99 also will be seal-coated in the Cleveland area.
Preliminary work has begun on a left-turn lane at the Rabbit Road in the St. Peter section of the Highway 99 project.
In early September, crews will begin resurfacing the highway section on the east edge of St. Peter from the Minnesota River Bridge to Highway 99 railroad crossing.
A detour remains in effect for a section of Highway 99 from Highway 13 to Highway 21. Crews are paving the section, installing guardrails, seeding and landscaping.
