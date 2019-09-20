While millions gathered across the globe Friday to protest inaction on climate change, activists in Mankato and St. Peter demonstrated how to get involved in local solutions.
The Global Climate Strike prompted student walk-outs and mass marches in numerous major cities across the U.S. and other countries. The coordinated protests came in advance of the United Nations’ 2019 Climate Action Summit starting Monday.
Area groups participated by organizing educational programs and street clean-ups in Mankato, all leading into a spirited rally in St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park.
Bri Jol, a Gustavus Adolphus College senior who helped plan the evening rally and events on campus earlier, said she hoped the day highlighted how much local interest there is in taking action against climate change.
“As much as this is a global climate issue, there are actions that can be taken on a local level,” she said. “It’s really important to recognize things that are going on in your own community and that this is a community effort.”
Minnesota River Valley Climate Action, a coalition of several partner organizations, highlighted ways to take action against climate change at events in Mankato before the rally. Mankato Zero Waste led a presentation on composting, the Living Earth Center hosted tours of its community gardens.
Briana Baker, one of the coalition’s organizers, said she hoped the events showed people how and where they can get involved.
“They don’t have to start from square one,” she said. “They don’t have to reinvent the wheel and figure it out themselves. There are places where they can plug in.”
The Blue Earth Project, a local environmental group, organized a street clean-up in Old Town after the educational events. Founder Paul Ebbenga said the organization holds pop-up street cleanings regularly — putting out the information ahead of time on the group’s Facebook page — which brings people together to talk about issues larger than litter.
“We figured that’s a good way to get people out, get people talking to each other, do something productive and draw attention not only to the litter situation, but some of the other situations we’re facing,” he said.
Corbin Herron, 13, joined his sister, Ahna Herron, 11, and mother, Abby Martin, on the clean-up. While collecting litter along the railroad tracks in Old Town, he said climate change worries him.
“I’m concerned about the future for everybody,” he said. “I’m just doing whatever I can to help.”
The global protests were heavily driven by students. St. Peter’s rally had a huge youth turnout, who packed under Minnesota Square Park’s pavilion with signs declaring “climate change is real” among other slogans.
About 97% of climate scientists agree the Earth’s warming trend is due to human activities, including increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere. Climate data shows the planet’s surface temperature rose by more than 1.6 degrees since the late 19th century.
Rising sea levels and extreme weather events are among the already observable consequences linked to climate change. Scientists warn the impacts could grow more severe unless action is taken to reduce emissions.
Climate change will remain a focus in St. Peter, while the Mankato organizations involved in the climate strike will continue to educate. Gustavus’ annual Nobel Conference, starting Tuesday, is about climate change. The student-led Building Bridges Conference in 2020 will also have a climate change focus.
Jol said breaking through years of inaction on the issue will require such sustained attention.
“It’s taking these local actions, applying them to that larger global effort and seeing what we can come together and do,” she said.
