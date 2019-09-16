MANKATO — A variety of events Friday in Mankato and St. Peter will highlight the need to take action on climate change.
Events throughout that Friday will include a street cleanup, community garden tour, sign-making workshop, compost talk and will culminate in a rally at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter. Similar events are being held around the country.
The rally will be 6-7:30 p.m., which will include speakers and a performance by Captain Gravitone & the String Theory Orchestra.
The rally is sponsored by a coalition called Minnesota River Valley Climate Action. Organizations involved include Indivisible St.Peter/Greater Mankato, Gustavus Environmental Action Coalition, Mankato Zero Waste, Blue Earth Project and Living Earth Center.
Other events:
• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Benefits of Compost in Addressing Climate Change, Red Barn at Living Earth Center, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato.
• 3-4 p.m., Cultivating Connection: The Power of Community Gardens, Living Earth Center Community Gardens, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato.
• 4:15-5:40 p.m., Street Cleanup, The Hub Food Truck Lot, 514 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato.
• 5-5:45 p.m., An Agricultural Response to Climate Change, St. Peter Food Co-op, 223 W. Mulberry St., St. Peter.
Additional details at actionnetwork.org/events/minnesota-river-valley-climate-action and at facebook.com/events/506241780185771/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.