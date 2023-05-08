NEW RICHLAND — Karren Smith didn't have to go far for help when she felt heaviness in her chest on March 27.
The New Richland woman thought it was heartburn at first. She took aspirin, but after the feeling persisted, she went to Mayo Clinic Health System's clinic about three blocks from her home after 2 p.m.
The clinic team sprang into action, taking Smith's vitals and performing an electrocardiogram on her.
Results from the EKG showed she was having a myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. Smith later found out she had a 99% blockage in her heart.
Within about a couple of hours of arriving at New Richland's clinic, Smith had three stents placed in her heart at Mankato's hospital.
Now recovered from the heart attack, she returned to the clinic Monday for the first time to express gratitude to her care team.
Smith, who was watching her 6-year-old grandson on March 27, said she's sure her care would've been delayed if the clinic wasn't so close.
"Somebody with a worst case than mine wouldn't make it (elsewhere in time)," she said. "It's fantastic that New Richland is able to have this here."
She hugged four clinic workers after recounting the day with them Monday. Nurse practitioner Wendy Trihus, desk operations specialist Rachel Knudson and licensed practical nurses Traci Hoppe and Lacey Brua were all involved in responding to Smith once she arrived.
Smith remembers a calmness throughout that day, both within her and around her at the clinic. Brua, who started at the clinic in July, noticed Hoppe and her other colleagues knew exactly what to do.
Hoppe was the one who saw the EKG results and informed Smith about the heart attack.
"I didn't want to panic here, but I wanted her to know that it was serious," she said.
Heart attack symptoms can be subtler in women — Smith felt no signs of it before that day. Symptoms include pressure in the upper back, dizziness, lightheadedness and fainting.
An ambulance from Waseca transported Smith from New Richland to Mankato. If Smith's heart would've stopped in New Richland, Trihus said, they had a defibrillator on hand.
Smith thinks about what might've happened if the clinic wasn't just down the street from her.
"That's a lot more wasted time if the clinic was not here," she said.
The clinic doesn't often see patients come in with heart attacks, Trihus said, estimating it might happen a couple of times per year. The clinic has procedures in place for when it does happen, though, and the team followed the game plan.
Afterward, Trihus recalls the team collectively let out a breath while debriefing. It was far from the typical Monday at the clinic, the group said Monday.
"The training worked," Hoppe said. "We're all trained for that situation, but obviously it doesn't happen very regularly."
Smith told the group how thankful she was for that training. She even found out she lives right down the street from Hoppe, joking that the nurse can pick her up when it's time for her next appointment.
