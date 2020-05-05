MANKATO — Hospitals and clinics will begin working through a huge backlog of delayed procedures Monday, after Gov. Tim Walz announced he is lifting care restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s executive order in March halted non-emergency care as a strategy to prepare health systems for the pandemic’s peak and preserve personal protective equipment and ventilator supplies. Over the seven weeks since, concerns grew about the negative health consequences related to delayed care.
Health care leaders in Mankato said they’re readying to meet the pent-up demand next week.
“We’re going to be hoping that we can start working through some of this backlog,” said Andrew Meyers, CEO at the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic. “Even with some expansion of availability on OR (operating room) time, it could take six months to burn through the backlog.”
He and leaders at Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato said they expect procedures to gradually ramp up. Every medical facility has to meet certain requirements in order to resume, but local providers have been working on policies for weeks in anticipation of an announcement.
“We’ve needed to adapt to begin caring for patients again within the midst of the COVID environment,” said Dr. James Hebl, Mayo Clinic Health System’s regional vice president. “We’ve been doing an extensive amount of planning and preparing, which does allow us to fully resume elective procedures.”
The health system is beginning to contact patients to reschedule delayed procedures. Universal mask requirements for everyone on campus, new cleaning procedures, and expanded testing capacity and screening protocols will be in place, Hebl said.
“The main point we want to emphasize is we know patients have had to defer their care for quite some time,” he said. “We’re well-prepared and it’s safe for patients to return to our campuses.”
Mankato Clinic plans to test patients for COVID-19 before procedures, along with its surgery center staff and surgeons. It also will again roll out drive-thru testing outside its respiratory clinic in North Mankato this week.
Meeting the requirements laid out by the state shouldn’t be a problem as the clinic expands its services, said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, chief medical officer.
“We’re going to start with our volumes at about 50% of what they were before and slowly ramp up from there,” he said. “The first week will be 50% and then we’ll try to increase.”
The criteria to resume elective care — the order also allows dental offices to resume care —include prioritizing appointments that would pose a high risk to patients if delayed, ensuring adequate supplies for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, developing protocols to screen all staff, patients and visitors, and several more requirements. A surge hasn’t happened in south-central Minnesota, but state projections place the pandemic’s peak weeks away still.
OFC is also looking to test its staff and patients before procedures. Resuming services could be a little easier for them, Meyers said, because they don’t care for COVID-19 patients like other clinics or hospitals do.
Resuming procedures will still be a gradual process, however, he added.
“It’s going to be a little slow at first,” Meyers said. “We’ve gone through all of our cases that we’re waiting to do and stratified those who need surgeries now versus who can wait a little more.”
Clinics and hospitals are adopting similar plans to prioritize which patients receive care first. For staff, OFC will continue to separate health care employees into two working groups to limit cross-contamination between them.
Like the other health care providers, OFC reduced hours for staff to weather the restrictions on care — about 75% of procedures were delayed, Meyers said.
After the governor’s announcement, the Minnesota Nurses Association released a statement criticizing his decision. The labor union stated nurses are eager to work again, but stressed that health care systems need to ensure workers have adequate protection first.
“With nurses currently unable to access adequate levels of PPE to address the COVID crisis, allowing elective procedures to resume will only put added strain on PPE distribution putting nurses, patients, and the public at risk,” the release stated.
The union spelled out its own list of criteria to be met before elective procedures should resume. Some were generally in alignment with the state's order.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm addressed the PPE supply issue during a media briefing Tuesday. She said providers will need to monitor PPE supplies in order to resume services.
“We believe it’s time to give providers more freedom, more flexibility, but also more responsibly to strike this balance in a different way,” she said.
A sharp rise in hospitalizations once procedures resume could lead the state to quickly backtrack on its order. The state regularly tracks hospitalization figures and supply levels to make sure it has enough supplies to last through a surge.
"We know that we could have a spike in COVID in the community and we may need to ramp down in the future,” Lundquist acknowledged, adding it thankfully hasn't happened in the region yet.
The potential for rapid changes during a pandemic makes planning difficult, Meyers said, so OFC and other health care providers will continue to re-examine the situation.
“We’ll just have to take it a day at a time,” he said. “It’s very fluid, and no one has the best answers.”
