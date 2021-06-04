Clint Black

MANKATO — Grammy winner Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, will perform Dec. 9 at Mayo Clinic Event Center.

Clint Black's music also has earned 22 No. 1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada) and numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards.

Ticket prices start at $49.50 plus fees and go on sale 10 a.m. June 11 at at the event center's ticket office and at: www.ticketmaster.com.

