MANKATO — State and local authorities have been no match for sweaty people who want to take a dip.
While all public beaches remain officially closed under Gov. Tim Walz's emergency orders, the recent spike in temperatures has sent people streaming to lakes, including beaches at several Blue Earth County parks.
"We had an influx of people," Public Works Director Ryan Thilges told county commissioners during their workshop Tuesday.
While beaches at Red Jacket Valley, Bray, Duck Lake and Daly parks have signs posted that the beaches are closed, they were filled with people sunning and swimming in recent days.
Thilges was seeking some guidance from commissioners: "How does the board want us to police the beaches? ... It's going to be very hard to keep folks away on these hot days."
Thilges said crews could pound in steel posts and erect orange plastic snow fencing around the beaches.
But, he said, people determined to cool off are just "going to wreck them."
The other option is to erect big, strong, expensive fencing that may or may not do the job.
Commissioners said they didn't want park caretakers at Bray and Daly parks having to act as police.
Thilges noted that the park caretakers have already been on the receiving end of angry campers who've had their camping reservations canceled because of state-ordered restrictions on the distance between campsites.
The consensus of commissioners was the county should continue to ensure there is proper signage up at beaches warning people they are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but beyond that, they saw little that county employees could or should try to do to stop people.
