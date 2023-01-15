MANKATO — People with money — and a sun-splashed property — have long been able to go solar by installing photovoltaic panels on their own property.
Starting in 2013, the Minnesota Legislature expanded the opportunity to owners of homes and businesses who were intimidated by the prospect of owning and maintaining solar panels or who had properties too shady for solar. The 10-year-old law promoted the creation of centralized "community solar gardens" financed by dozens of subscribers.
But those solar subscriptions, often involving years-long contracts, tended to be most attractive to property owners who expected to stay put. Largely left out were lower-income households and renters — a group being targeted by Twin Cities-based Cooperative Energy Futures in partnership with the city of Mankato.
A 1.2 megawatt solar array is to be constructed this year near the junction of Blue Earth County Road 69 and Highway 169/60 southwest of the city with subscriptions being offered to apartment dwellers, residents of mobile home parks and people with less-than-sparkling credit scores.
"We expect construction to start this spring," said Timothy DenHerder-Thomas, general manager at Cooperative Energy Futures. "With the partnership with the city of Mankato, we are focusing primarily on renters and low-income households in Mankato and expect to have around 180 households participating."
Community solar garden subscribers generally pay a monthly subscription fee to the community solar garden developer. In return, they own a share of the solar array that can be the equivalent of up to 120% of the homeowner’s historic electricity consumption. As the subscriber’s share of the array produces electricity, the juice is fed into Xcel Energy’s electrical grid. Xcel then credits the subscriber for the energy production, offsetting a portion of the subscriber’s regular Xcel electricity bill.
During the long days of summer when solar arrays are most productive, subscribers often see their piece of the solar array pumping out much more electricity than the subscriber is consuming in their home. In that instance, the subscriber's entire monthly Xcel bill is erased and solar credits are banked to offset part of the monthly bills in winter months when the solar arrays are less productive.
The subscriptions have proven popular because, over the course of the year, the value of the credits paid by Xcel tends to exceed the cost of the subscription fees paid to the community solar farm developer. So there's a financial benefit in addition to supporting a source of green energy.
Cooperative Energy Futures' new Mankato solar garden will be modeled after one completed near Janesville in 2020.
"We don't have exact demographics on subscribers, but we do have a large number of renters, residents of manufactured housing parks, and other low-income individuals in this project, which has 131 subscribers overall," DenHerder-Thomas said of the Waseca County solar garden. "Our subscribers are saving around 10% on their electricity costs on net, and this savings will go up over time. We also distribute profits to members as a co-op, which we also expect to increase over time."
He said most of the subscribers in that project were in Waseca and Rice counties with a couple of dozen in Mankato.
Both that solar garden and the upcoming one, which will have many more subscribers in Mankato and elsewhere in Blue Earth County, were developed in partnership with the city. Essentially, Mankato's civic center complex serves as a backup subscriber for the power produced at the CEF solar gardens. So if the renters and other low-income subscribers relocate out of the region or default on their subscription, Mankato is available to take their place — and to receive the power bill discounts from Xcel.
That assurance from the city of Mankato is important to the lenders that CEF will rely on to finance construction of the solar array.
"We need the institutional backup subscriber to create stability from a large customer that can be allocated extra energy if residents move or default," DenHerder-Thomas said. "Essentially it allows us to assure financiers that even if low-income and rental households move or leave the project, we will have a place to allocate that excess energy."
The result is a community solar garden that can offer subscriptions to all households without the income thresholds or high credit scores often required in the industry, he said. And that serves the cooperative's goals, even if it makes for a more complex subscription model.
".... Our mission and primary purpose as a member-owned business is to serve residents, especially low-income households, renters, and people of color who are less likely to be able to develop clean energy themselves," he said.
A memo to the council stated that CEF will work with Mankato's affordable housing staff to reach out to potential subscribers, noting that the subscriptions will be free of any upfront costs and will be portable if a renter moves to another home within the county or an adjoining county served by Xcel.
"It is an intriguing opportunity for people in our community to connect with solar energy in a way that hasn't been available to them before now," said City Manager Susan Arntz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.