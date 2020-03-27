MANKATO — As the state buys time to prepare for peak COVID-19 hospitalizations, south-central Minnesota officials are looking at alternate care site possibilities.
The sites may be needed if a surge of patients occurs, although patients would ideally remain within health care facilities.
Surge planning requires coming up with contingencies, however, and alternate sites could include college dorms, shuttered medical facilities or hotels and motels.
‘“We’re in the process of vetting spaces throughout our region,” said Eric Weller coordinator for the South Central Health Care Coalition. “Over the next week to 10 days we’ll be narrowing that down.”
The State Emergency Operations Center will vet each site. Site assessments would then be needed, led by the Army Corps of Engineers or the National Guard.
State and federal support could help get the sites up and running fast if needed, Weller said.
“These alternate care sites may be supported by local health care resources, but we’d need outside resources to do it,” he said.
Regional hospital representatives discussed ways to maximize their surge capacities during a Wednesday meeting. Each one has internal surge plans, and they work together through the coalition to plan for a regional response.
COVID-19 cases are expected to continue ramping up in the coming weeks, with Gov. Tim Walz presenting modeling this week showing the illness’ peak could still be months away. South-central Minnesota’s cases rose from 29 to 41, and 34 Minnesotans remained hospitalized as of Friday.
Governors from the states hardest hit by COVID-19 have been urging the federal government to help produce more ventilators for patients. Weller said the south-central Minnesota coalition has a goal to expand ventilator capacity in the region.
The state has 1,268 ventilators and is working to access more, said Walz during a media briefing Friday. The briefing also included information on two initial site assessments for alternate care spaces, although specific locations weren’t shared.
“Our hospitals are doing a lot of this,” Walz said. “You’ll see some additional alternate sites set up.”
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato has 15 intensive care unit beds and 14 progressive care unit beds at its hospital. Patients at other sites in the health system’s southwest Minnesota region would be transferred to Mankato or Rochester for care if needed, wrote Dr. Eric Gomez, an infectious diseases specialist, in a Q&A released Friday.
“In situations where the symptoms of patients with COVID-19 would worsen, and they would become in need of ICU care, the patients who are receiving care at other facilities would be transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato,” he wrote. “Mayo Clinic in Rochester is also prepared to take patients with COVID-19 if needed.”
