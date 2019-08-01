The Free Press
Eagle Lake’s city administrator and the executive director of Region Nine Development Commission were among the Greater Minnesota leaders who received recognition during a July 25 conference in Bemidji.
City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland was presented with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities’ annual Excellence in Service Award.
The annual award is given by the nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization to city leaders who demonstrate knowledge, leadership and active participation in CGMC program.
Bromeland has been active in seeking solutions to the child care shortage in rural communities.
Region Nine’s Nicole Griensewic Mickleson is the recipient of a Friend of the CGMC award, in recognition of her efforts to help advance the coalition’s priorities and her contributions to Greater Minnesota.
For the past two years, Griensewic Mickleson has served as president of the Greater Minnesota Partnership, CGMC’s economic development-focused sister organization.
State Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, was presented the coalition’s First-Term Legislator of the Year Award.
