MANKATO — A collection drive that begins Saturday aims to help area youths dress warmly this winter. Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United Way are partnering for the fourth annual event slated through Dec. 2.
Community members may participate by dropping off new and gently-used coats, hats, mittens and other outdoor gear at four Mankato collection sites. Donations will be accepted between noon and 2 p.m. throughout the drive at these locations:
• Massad Real Estate, 320 St. Andrews Drive, Suite. 200;
• Graif Clothing, 900 N. Riverfront Drive;
• JP Fitness, 1400 Madison Ave., Unit 50 and 1751 N. Victory Drive, Suite 300.
