MANKATO — The Cog of the Wild sculpture by Andrew Nyberg has won this year’s People’s Choice Award in the annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
The award was announced Tuesday night at the Greater Mankato Growth business hall of fame and awards banquet.
The sculpture, made of steel and found objects, is sponsored by CliftonLarsonAllen and Valley News Co. and is on display in front of CliftonLarsonAllen at 101 North Second St.
Nyberg is a Mankato native living in Brainerd.
Nyberg got his degree in graphic design from South Central College in North Mankato in 2008. His grandfather is known for his larger-than-life sculptures that are dotted around Minnesota, including the 20-foot-tall bear sculpture at the high school in Byron made out of used lawnmower blades.
While attending college, Nyberg took a metal art course that opened opportunities to expand on his artistic abilities. His uncle recommended he follow in his grandfather’s footsteps with a twist.
Instead of lawn mower blades and scrap steel, he would use found metal objects to create his work. His first sculpture was a life-size guitar created entirely out of parts found at an abandoned farm.
Nyberg ‘s first commissioned piece was a life-size moose created from thousands of metal objects donated and scavenged from a junk yard. The moose was created for the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where it is on display in the entrance to their park.
