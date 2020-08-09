MANKATO — Cub Food West Manager Andy Mathews has seen a variety of items that have been in short supply. But he didn’t think coins would be one of them.
“First we struggled to get toilet paper and then pork was short for a while and now it’s coins. It’s crazy.”
As in the rest of the country, many Mankato area businesses have posted signs asking people to pay with exact change or use cards for payment if possible. Many businesses offer to buy change people may have stored at home.
Some businesses are asking customers if they want to give their change to a local charity. If they do, the stores write a check to the charity based on all the change customers donated and keep the coins.
Cub is currently doing a “round it up” charitable promotion where they ask people if they want to round their bill up to the nearest dollar with the change going to one of a variety of charities the store works with.
“That does help. You’re making less change,” Mathews said.
Like most retailers, Cub also has signs encouraging people to use credit or debit cards to make purchases.
Other shortages persist
While the initial onslaught of the pandemic led people to clear store shelves of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and some other products, suppliers were able to catch up on stocking many things. Still, shortages persist.
“The big ones have been hand soaps and cleaning supplies,” Mathews said. “And across the board food-wise there just isn’t the variety you’re used to seeing.”
He said Campbell Soup, for example, normally makes a wide variety of soups. “But now we can only get about a third of them.”
He said their suppliers are also telling them of some shortages in raw ingredients, such as zinc, which is used in medicines.
And packaging, such as the plastic trigger sprayers on bottles of cleaners, are running short. “Those are sourced overseas and they’re intricate to make, so you’ll probably see more flip-tops and stuff,” Mathews said.
Mint ramping back up
The coin shortage was caused by businesses and the Federal Reserve, which makes coins, shutting down during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
On its website, the Federal Reserve said the shortage is beginning to ease as the U.S. Mint ramps back up in making coins — and it makes a lot of coins.
Since mid-June, the U.S. Mint has been operating at full production capacity. It minted almost 1.6 billion coins in June and is on track to mint 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year.
“As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, more coins will flow back into retail and banking channels and eventually into the Federal Reserve, which should allow for the rebuilding of coin inventories,” the Fed wrote.
Despite those billions of newly minted coins, they account for only a small share of coins in circulation each year.
Last year the mint contributed 17% of newly minted circulating coins put into the supply chain, with the remainder coming from retail activity and third-party coin processors. Third-party processors include companies that have coin-counting machines inside some stores where people can dump their saved-up coins and get paid in cash.
As with most everything related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coin shortage quickly triggered a host of conspiracy theories on social media. The Associated Press reported claims have been circulating that say: “There is no coin shortage. Coins get recirculated, they don’t just disappear. The government is trying to usher in a cashless society.”
