MANKATO — Brace yourself.
Winter is coming to our region, and it’s predicted to be frigid.
“For your region, it won’t come to anybody’s surprise that you’re looking at cold and snowy conditions,” said Tim Goodwin, associate editor of the Old Farmer’s Almanac. “That’s why we live in places with winter. You want snow, you want to feel winter.
“But you also want reprieves here and there. It looks like there may be times when temperatures creep up a little bit, with it being chilly in mid December instead of frigid cold. But it’s looking like it’s going to be a pretty cold winter for you guys.”
Goodwin said that when he predicts it will be cold, he means colder than normal. “We’re talking about a deviation from the average,” he said. “If you look at the forecast from November into March, there are pockets of snow we are predicting for your area.”
Mike Griesinger, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service, said a La Nina winter is ahead of us for the third year in a row. La Niña, or “little girl” in Spanish, pushes the jet stream north toward the Pacific Northwest and an upwelling of cooler water occurs on the U.S. West Coast thus making it likely more precipitation will fall in the Midwest.
He predicts it will be a “typical winter, or maybe even a little colder than we usually see. Snow totals are harder to pin down.”
Our first significant snowfall will happen around Nov. 10-14, and that’s when the colder temperatures will start to set in, Goodwin said. “It’s unfortunate that it’s going to start that early for you, but it is,” he said. “It will start in mid November and track through December. There will be a reprieve later in December but it comes back early to late January and again in February.”
As for temperatures, the Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a monthly average of 27 ½ degrees in November, which is five degrees below normal. Then Goodwin said they are forecasting an average of 18 degrees in December, which is only one degree below average “so not too bad.”
In January we’ll see 8 ½ degrees as the monthly average, which is seven degrees below normal for the region. In February the monthly average will be 5 degrees for the region, which is seven degrees below average, Goodwin forecasted.
When it comes to precipitation, the Old Farmer’s Almanac doesn’t provide a snow inch count when forecasting for the coming season, but Goodwin said “there’s a lot of call for snow.”
There is even a chance for snow in early to late March, but he hopes that will melt quickly. Forecasted snow could also turn into rain at that time, as these forecasts are made so far in advance.
“It’s going to be really cold,” Goodwin said. “And people will get a white Christmas, but after the beginning of the year you just hope for spring, right?”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac promises an 80 percent accuracy rate, so when they say it’ll be cold and snowy, there’s a good chance they could being right.
“We are confident that we’re going to see typical winter temperatures or even colder than normal,” Griesinger said.
“Usually when people ask me, ‘What’s winter going to be like?’ My first answer is that it’s winter. It’ll be cold and snowy. It’s winter in Minnesota, and we can’t avoid that. It looks like we should have a typical winter at the very least.”
