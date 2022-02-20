MANKATO — Frigid temperatures in January weren’t low enough to kill a meaningful number of pests affecting trees and crops, though they could translate to fewer of the insects flying come May.
Emerald ash borer larvae insulate themselves from winter weather by spending months beneath the bark of ash trees, Extension educator Gary Wyatt said. The insects spread slowly over a few years until their population reaches a tipping point, after which they multiply rapidly and kill many ash trees in one to three years.
Wyatt cited University of Minnesota Extension research showing that if temperatures fall below minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, half of EAB larvae will die. Numbers below minus 30 degrees are likely to kill 90% of the insects. Wind chill doesn’t affect the bugs.
Though January was about 4 degrees colder than average for south-central Minnesota, the coldest temperature recorded in the Mankato region this winter appears to be -25.6 degrees at Waseca Municipal Airport.
The temperature in Waseca stayed below -20 degrees for nearly eight hours overnight from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26. But Waseca County has no known EAB infestation, a state map shows.
Neighboring Blue Earth County contains a generally infested area around St. Clair, the map shows. Twelve miles to the north, Mankato Regional Airport measurements show that area temperatures dropped below -20 degrees for just over an hour the morning of Jan. 26, hitting a low of -20.9.
The number of hours spent below the threshold is inconsequential, said Jonathan Osthus, an EAB researcher at the Department of Natural Resources. Even so, he expects temperatures weren’t low enough to significantly limit the insect’s spread.
He expects some mortality but not enough to stop the area’s EAB population from reaching tree-killing levels.
“It really takes until about -29 Fahrenheit — and there’s usually a degree or two buffered by the bark — to take a really high level of mortality that would impact the population,” Osthus said.
Temperatures recorded at New Ulm’s airport weren’t low enough to curb the infestation near that city.
Crop-killing soybean aphids require even lower temperatures to die off. U of M research shows the insects’ eggs, laid on buckthorn buds without protection from the elements, freeze between -25 and -35 degrees.
The cities of Mankato and North Mankato began preemptively cutting down ash trees to avoid rapid infestation by EAB. The governments envision thousands of trees being felled in the coming 10 years.
A report presented to the Mankato City Council last year estimates 17,400 ash trees are on public and private properties in the city. “The city is at risk of losing approximately 17% of its existing tree population in the next 10 years,” the report said.
“You’re already behind by the time you find it in your community,” Osthus said. “And if you have that population explode, then you have to deal with a lot of dead trees in a short amount of time.”
Because temperatures regularly fall below -30 degrees in northern Minnesota, EAB has yet to infest the region’s 1 billion ash trees, according to the U of M.
A state map shows one infested region around Duluth, however. Osthus said it was detected there in 2015, likely having traveled from Superior, Wisconsin, where the borer was found in 2013.
After past polar vortexes, he said, researchers have found 50-70% mortality rates near the Twin Cities. The insects resist the cold by building up glycerol, an alcohol that acts as internal antifreeze.
Osthus will lead an upcoming free hourlong workshop in St. Clair showing attendees EAB-infested trees and teaching them how to detect the pests early. The event is March 10 in Memorial Park; registration is available online.
“The biggest indicator on ash trees are woodpecker damage,” Wyatt said. “Woodpeckers pecking on or landing on and working on the trunks of ash trees — that’s a potential indicator that EAB larvae might be in that tree.”
