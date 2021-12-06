MANKATO — Grammy-nominated country artist Cole Swindell is scheduled to perform in Mankato's Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center March 26.
Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $39.75.
Swindell, who recently released his 12th career single “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson, had a No. 1 single with “Single Saturday Night,” which logged more than 245 million plays on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.
His No. 1 hit “Break Up In The End” was named the Nashville Songwriters Association International Song of the Year for 2019. Hailing from Georgia, he's written songs for many other artists including Luke Bryan.
Swindell has appeared on "Today," "Good Morning America," "Ellen," "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and more. He has toured artists such as Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.
