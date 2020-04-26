MANKATO — East High School sophomore Melissa Trevino has a “love-hate” relationship with AVID.
Her Advancement Via Individual Determination classes are a lot of work and the teachers set high expectations, she said.
But the teachers “see the best in you” and are “always there to support you and push you,” she said.
Mankato Area Public Schools began offering AVID a decade ago as a college and career readiness elective targeting secondary students in the academic middle.
Now a growing number of teachers also are incorporating AVID concepts into their classrooms. Sixty percent of the district’s teachers have completed AVID training and more will do so this summer.
Students as young as kindergarten are being exposed to AVID strategies at one elementary school and the program is expanding to two more Mankato elementary schools next year.
What is AVID?
Mankato is one of several area districts that have adopted the Advancement Via Individual Determination program — better known by its moniker AVID — in some form.
Provided by a nonprofit, the program started in the 1980s in California and has been growing in popularity in Minnesota. As of last school year, 59 Minnesota school districts used AVID at 244 schools. Other area users include the St. Peter, Le Sueur-Henderson, and Waseca districts.
The AVID curriculum provides a broad mix of study skills, social-emotional lessons and college and career planning. Once targeting minority and low-income students in the academic middle, it increasingly is reaching local students of all backgrounds.
Tracy Frederick Corcoran, the AVID coordinator for Mankato Area Public Schools, sums up the program as “a college readiness system that is ensuring every student achieves their fullest potential.”
She said the phrase “stretch and support” sums up its approach. AVID stretches students beyond their comfort zones while giving them the support they need to succeed, Corcoran said.
Elective classes
At East High School one morning early last month, teacher Angela Williamson divided the 10th graders in her AVID elective class into small groups and wrote a question on the white board: “What does my perfect college or university look like?”
Posters prompted the groups to discuss several aspects of college life, from degree options to housing to food. Students deliberated and jotted down summaries of their ideals and what they were most excited about and one side of the poster and their fears and worries on the other side. Making new friends appeared on both sides of extracurricular activities poster, with students both eager for and anxious about the opportunity.
Sophomore Gavin Peterson said one of his favorite components of AVID is how it has helped him feel prepared for college.
“It helps you understand what you need to do to get in and what to expect once you’re there,” he said.
East is one of many area secondary schools that offer AVID as a yearlong elective course.
In the Mankato district it is offered beginning in seventh grade. AVID students are encouraged but not required to take it every year.
Educators at each school come together to identify and extend invitations to students they believe would benefit the most from the program. But the course is open to any student who expresses a willingness to work hard, Corcoran said. All prospective AVID students must complete an application and an interview, which Corcoran said aims to develop skills the students will use later in life such as when they apply to colleges.
At the middle schools, Corcoran said the elective classes focus on developing study skills.
At ninth and 10th grade the focus turns to supporting students’ success in their other classes. AVID encourages students to take more Advanced Placement and other higher-level classes. Seventy percent of Mankato seniors who are in AVID take at least one AP test, compared to the national average of 39%.
In 11th and 12th grades, the emphasis is on college and career planning, including help applying to colleges and for scholarships and financial aid.
Corcoran said the AVID elective curriculum has expanded over the last decade to include more social-emotional development.
“It’s become way more comprehensive to meet the needs of the whole child instead of just focusing on the academics,” she said.
Peterson and Trevino said they have especially benefited by the organizational tools they have learned in AVID. They’ve helped them keep track of assignments and keep on pace to get them turned in on time.
As students are learning remotely due to the pandemic, Corcoran said the AVID teachers turned their focus to helping students cope with the change.
Most elements of the elective classes are still continuing online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guest speakers who used to visit classes to share about their college experience and their careers now are videoconferencing with students instead, for example. And instead of taking field trips to tour area colleges, AVID students are taking virtual tours.
There is one component of the AVID electives that has had to go on hiatus. Education majors at Minnesota State University used to come twice a week to tutor students.
The AVID students would bring a segment of an assignment with which they are struggling and work in small groups with a tutor.
The tutor would take the lead, but Trevino said the students also were expected to help their classmates. And no one was supposed to simply give out answers, Trevino said. They respond with questions and suggestions that help guide their classmate to the answer.
“It’s really helpful when you are struggling,” she said before the transition to remote learning.
With most of the MSU students back in their hometowns and busy adjusting to their own classes being moved online, the tutoring was suspended. But some AVID classes are remotely continuing the format with the students taking the lead helping their peers.
Beyond electives
Before COVID-19 shut down schools, the lockers outside of Michelle Dehnke’s kindergarten classroom at Franklin Elementary were so pristine that even organizational guru Marie Kondo would be impressed.
Stickers help students remember on which shelf to place their boots and mittens and which hooks to hang their backpack and jacket. A list on each locker door reminds each young pupil which articles to leave in their locker each morning and which items to bring into their classroom.
The lockers are one of many ways Dehnke has been working to help her students learn organizational skills at an early age.
The organizational strategies are one of the favorite tools she learned at an AVID training course last summer, she said.
Banners for colleges and universities hung near the door of every Franklin classroom, celebrating where each teacher received their post-secondary education. It’s one of the ways AVID encourages even elementary students to be thinking about college.
“We’re getting them thinking about their futures,” Corcoran said.
Franklin was the first Mankato elementary school to begin using AVID strategies this school year. Kennedy and Monroe elementary schools are to follow suit next school year.
Many teachers at the district’s secondary schools also are opting to incorporate AVID strategies into their language arts, social studies and other classes.
No school or teacher is required to use AVID, said Marti Sievek, the district’s interim director of teaching and learning. It’s one of the many optional tools school communities and individual teachers can chose if they decide it is a good fit for them, Sievek said.
At Franklin one morning last month, second graders in Amber Blasl’s class were using AVID reading strategies while third graders in Tania Fugazzi’s class were doing AVID focused note-taking.
Like the secondary schools, Corcoran said the elementary level AVID tools also support social-emotional development.
“It’s been a really fun transformation to watch,” she said. “It has not only impacted instruction within our classrooms. It’s had a positive impact on our school cultures.”
Dehnke said she often appreciates AVIDs tools for helping students learn to collaborate. In kindergarten it starts with tasks such as playing a math game in pairs. By fifth grade it might include having a respectful debate about the meaning of a poem.
“They’re starting to hear divergent viewpoints and starting to navigate what happens if we don’t agree on something,” Corcoran said. “They’re having some of those harder conversations at an earlier level.”
Corcoran met virtually with elementary teachers last week to begin brainstorming ways to keep the collaboration and other AVID strategies going while the elementary students are learning from home.
Meanwhile the national AVID organization is preparing online versions of its summer educator training institutes. It hasn’t been decided whether the late summer institute some Kennedy and Monroe teachers have signed up for in Minneapolis will go on in person or move online. With an online option now available either way, Corcoran said it might allow more Mankato teachers who weren’t able to travel to participate.
“We’re adapting and it’s really exciting,” Corcoran said. “The teachers and the collaboration has just been phenomenal.”
