SLEEPY EYE — Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 14 and Fifth Avenue Northeast, sending the drivers to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers, 51-year-old Fidencio Perez-Acosta and 68-year-old Ramiro Rodriguez Cortez, are listed by State Patrol as being from Texas. Perez-Acosta was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander west on Highway 14 while Cortez was in a Ford F150 heading east when the two collided.
No alcohol is suspected to have been involved, and State Patrol listed road conditions as dry.
