MANKATO — As a combat medic in the Army, Josh Novey would crack jokes for his peers after a long, hard day.
Despite claiming he only enlisted for the free bloomin’ onions offered to him down the road, he quickly became known and adored for bringing along his humor.
“A bunch of guys would surround me and I'd make jokes, make fun of people and roast people. After a while, enough people said that I had something there and that I really need to look into it when I get out of the Army,” the Iraq War veteran said. “It's like that old joke, you know, if enough people call you a horse, it’s time to buy a saddle.”
After years of service, Novey got out and went to college. During college, he sought out his version of a saddle: a mic.
“I didn't know how to start in comedy. I thought you just showed up as Jerry Seinfeld,” he said. “But then I found out about a thing called open mics. I started going to those and very, very quickly, it just took over everything in my life and I haven’t looked back.”
Twelve years into his career as a standup comedian, Novey returns Thursday to Mankato for Minnesota State University’s Military Comedy Night.
“I’m excited to be back. I love Mankato,” he said as he sat at an airport, waiting to catch a flight home to Phoenix. “If I can convince my wife to let us be snowbirds, we will probably settle down in Mankato.”
Hosted by MSU’s Student Event’s Team, the free event was created in celebration of Veterans Month.
According to Atlas James, educational entertainment board member of MSU’s Student Event’s Team, veterans love to laugh.
James wanted to stray away from the sentimental, sad themes and give them an opportunity to do just that.
“My dad is a veteran, so I thought about what would be fun for him. I wanted to offer them a comedy night because it’s something completely different from anything that they've seen here before,” James said. “I know military people have jokes and funny stories. I'd love to hear them.”
James invited Novey to perform at MSU after watching a show of his over the summer.
“I thought he was great and the veteran stuff hit very close to home because I'm part of a huge military family,” James said. “We actually got a chance to talk and he was a stand-up guy.”
Novey will share stories from his time in the military and crack some family-friendly jokes.
“The weird thing is that I'm pretty clean. It’s not going to be inappropriate, so if people happen to bring kids with, they're not going to have to try to explain things to children on their way home,” he said.
“I also like to play around with the audience and make sure they know that every show is special and geared towards them. It's not just me reciting jokes into a microphone. They're actually there for an interactive experience.”
Novey will be taking questions, comments and asking for others to share their military stories following his performance.
“My goal whenever I do a show is I want everyone to leave me feeling better than they came,” he said. “I want to be inspired or motivated to go out and bring joy to the rest of the world.”
Novey has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime, Sirius XM, Netflix and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.