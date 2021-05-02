Today’s comic section has been printed in black and white due to a breakdown in one of the color press units at The Free Press.
The problem is expected to be temporary and we are working to get the color unit up and running soon.
The Free Press
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 2, 2021 @ 5:19 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.